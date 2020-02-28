Brentsville High School’s girls basketball team celebrated its state-tournament qualifying victory Thursday night by making sure its newest member was in the team picture.
Former Washington Redskin standout cornerback DeAngelo Hall joined the Brentsville players and coaches on the court following the Tigers’ 36-31 home victory over Maggie Walker.
With the win, the Tigers (19-5) advance to next Friday’s Class 3 state quarterfinals for the second straight year, while also hosting Saturday’s 5 p.m. region final against George Mason.
Including Hall in the picture made sense since he’s become a frequent presence recently at the Tigers’ practices and games.
“He’s been very supportive of our team,” head coach Eugene Baltimore said. “He’s been a big part of all this.”
Hall, who is friends with the father of Brentsville player Barrett Butler, accepted the invitation to come out and meet the girls. Some knew who he was when he arrived. Others needed some background information.
Hall tries to keep a low profile when he comes to Brentsville. For last night’s game, he sat in the stands. But when he came down to the court after the game and participated in the team picture, fans swarmed him.
Hall played 14 seasons in the NFL and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He played for Washington from 2008-2017 before retiring.
“The girls light up when he comes,” Baltimore said.
Baltimore said Hall offers advice to the coaches and the players. After Thursday’s win, Hall pointed out to Baltimore that Brentsville seemed tight at times in their play, a product of being so young and competing in a big game.
Baltimore agreed. Although they did not have much time to talk right then, Baltimore followed up with Hall on the way home with a phone call and the two commiserated more.
When Hall can’t attend a game, he makes sure he still takes the time to record a video message and pass it along to the girls to encourage them.
“For us being such a small school, to have someone with such a high profile who wants to be a part of this, it’s exciting,” Baltimore said.
Baltimore reminded Hall of his important role after Thursday’s victory and that his presence is not a one-time thing. He is indeed a part of this.
“Yes I am,” Hall told Baltimore.
