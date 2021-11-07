Former Woodbridge and Osbourn head football coach Bill Holsclaw died Sunday morning.

Holsclaw’s son TD posted an announcement on Facebook that read:

"It is with great sadness that I write this. Dad passed away early this morning. He is at peace now. Dad was a Great Man, he loved his family, his coaches that he coached with, his friends, his players that he coached, football and Va. Tech. Mom and family are doing well and we will let you know more information as it is available."

After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1959, the Manassas resident spent 25 seasons as a head high school football coach, posting a 135-111-3 record. He served as the head coach at Spotsylvania (three seasons) and Osbourn (nine seasons) high schools before finishing his career at Woodbridge.

Holsclaw led Osbourn (which is now Osbourn Park) from 1963 to 1971. His best season was 1964 when the team went 10-0.

Holsclaw spent 16 seasons with the Vikings, three as an assistant and the final 13 as head coach (1975-1987). His career record at Woodbridge was 88-44-2 before he retired.

Holsclaw was a three-year letterman for the Hokies’ football team from 1956-58, where he became the first player in the program’s history to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

As a senior, Holsclaw set Southern Conference single-season records for passing yards and for total offense (1,227). Holsclaw finished sixth nationally in total offense and was a first-team all-conference performer.

Holsclaw was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in November, 2018.