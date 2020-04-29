The U.S. Naval Academy announced Tuesday it has hired Tim Taylor as its new head women’s basketball coach.
Taylor was most recently an assistant at North Carolina. He’s also worked at Virginia and Furman.
Taylor replaces Stefanie Pemper, who was fired March 9 after back to back losing seasons.
Prior to his two-year stay at Furman, Taylor was the head girls basketball coach at Woodbridge from 1995 to 1998. He went 51-21 for the Vikings. Woodbridge was his first high school head coaching job. Taylor also coached Woodbridge’s softball team.
In addition to his time at Woodbridge, Taylor served as Madison County’s head boys basketball coach and at Orange County. His overall coaching record is 134-44.
"Support within the basketball community for Coach Taylor's candidacy to lead our women's program was as positive and enthusiastic as I can recall on behalf of any applicant for a position within the NAAA," said Navy athletics director Chet Gladchuk. "He has established an extraordinary reputation as a highly accomplished professional in every aspect of coaching and education.”
