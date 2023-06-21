Brentsville's Johnny Daly, JJ Hand, Donavan Boles and Austin Harris were selected to the Virginia High School League's Class 3 all-state baseball second team.
Cave Spring senior pitcher Trey Ludy is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and New Kent head coach Trevor Ronan is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.
The right-handed Ludy finished the season with a 10-0 record pitching 61 innings, facing 271 batters, limiting opponents to 22 runs, 12 earned runs, with a 1.37 ERA.
Additionally, the 6-foot-1 Radford University signee and Region D player of the year struck out 88 and walked 18 with a 1.131 WHIP and a .203 batting average in 2023.
In the state quarterfinals 10-0 win over Fluvanna County, Ludy threw a three-hitter and struck out 13 over five innings. He added four hits and four RBI at the plate, including a three-run homer. In his last official at-bat as a Knight against Caroline in the state semifinals, Ludy launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth. In his final at-bat, he received an intentional pass with the bases loaded in the 7th inning.
In his first season as New Kent’s head coach, Ronan led the Trojans to a 21-5-1 record and the school’s first-ever baseball state title with a 5-3 extra-inning win in the eighth over Caroline in the state finals.
With the game tied 3-3 heading into the top of the eighth, back-to-back walks to open the inning set the stage for sophomore Grayson Hobson’s bases-clearing triple. Starting pitcher Lane Boyette closed out the game in the bottom half of the eighth with a one-two-three inning.
The all-state baseball team consists of three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Ben Blair Liberty Christian 12
Pitcher Raymond Ladd Tunstall 12
Pitcher Trey Ludy Cave Spring 12
Catcher Brayden Heath New Kent 12
1st Base Mason Self Christiansburg 12
2nd Base Ben Blair Liberty Christian 12
3rd Base Jesse Brown Staunton River 11
Shortstop Trey Ludy Cave Spring 12
Outfielder Carson Seely New Kent 11
Outfielder Braden Weaver Liberty Christian 11
Outfielder Gary Proctor Cave Spring 12
DH Kent Ray Cave Spring 11
At-Large Jett Humphreys Abingdon 10
At-Large Tanner Evans Christiansburg 11
Player of the Year Trey Ludy Cave Spring 12
Coach of the Year Trevor Ronan New Kent
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Carson Seely New Kent 11
Pitcher Bobby Holihan York 11
Pitcher J.J. Glasscock Fluvanna County 12
Catcher J.J. Hand Brentsville District 10
Catcher Marshall Basham Christiansburg 12
1st Base Johnny Daly Brentsville District 12
2nd Base Jack Ferguson Abingdon 12
3rd Base Brent Haden Colonial Heights 12
Shortstop Bransen Hensley Broadway 11
Outfielder Austin Harris Brentsville District 11
Outfielder Micah Matthews Turner Ashby 10
Outfielder Boston Torres Liberty Christian 12
DH Donavan Boles Brentsville District 12
At-Large Zach Miller Colonial Heights 12
At-Large: Parker Hildebrand, William Monroe, 10
