Brentsville High School's Tyler Nix, Will Johnson, Langston White and Nico Orlando were selected to the Virginia High School League's Class 3 all-state football team.
Nix, Johnson and White were all first-team selections. Orlando was a second-team pick on offense and defense for the state semifinalists.
Phoebus senior athlete Jordan Bass is the Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year, in addition to his first-team selection at defensive back. Lake Taylor senior Anthony Britton Jr, a first-team all-state selection at both offensive and defensive line, is the Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.
As a wide receiver, the 6’3”, 215-pound Bass caught 56 passes for 1,378 yards and 30 touchdown receptions, with 318 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was the Region 3A Offensive POY, the Peninsula District POY, All-Tidewater POY, and a MaxPreps 2nd-team All-America selection as an all-purpose defensive player.
He chose the University of Pittsburgh after receiving numerous offers from, among other ACC programs, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
The 6’7”, 278-pound Britton was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Titans. He finished his senior year with a school record 31 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 115 total tackles, 59 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four blocked passes.
The Eastern District and Region 3A Defensive Player of the Year, Britton earned selection to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl played on January 7 in San Antonio. Britton signed with the University of Virginia on December 21.
Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, a senior linebacker/tight end on Phoebus’ first state title team in 2001, led the Phantoms to back-to-back state titles (9th overall) and a 15-0 record with a 48-7 win over Kettle Run in the Class 3 finals ending the season on a 20-game winning streak. The Phantoms allowed 4.3 points per game and posted eight shutouts in 2022. Blunt completed his seventh season as head coach with the Phantoms with a 77-14 career record.
Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each region).
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Nolan James Phoebus 12
Center Devan Griffin Lake Taylor 12
O. Lineman Emery D’Urso Phoebus 11
O. Lineman Tyler Nix Brentsville District 12
O. Lineman Anthony Britton Lake Taylor 12
O. Lineman Easton Ware Liberty Christian 10
Running Back Ty’Reon Taylor Phoebus 12
Running Back Tarreon Washington-Jacobs Lake Taylor 12
Running Back Gideon Davidson Liberty Christian 10
Receiver Jordan Bass Phoebus 12
Receiver Jaylen Pretlow Lafayette 12
Receiver Tavion Clark Heritage 10
Tight End Justin Edwards Lake Taylor 12
Kicker Clarke Canova Lafayette 11
Kick Returner Jaylen Pretlow Lafayette 12
O. All-Purpose Jakari Nicely Lord Botetourt 11
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL. YEAR
D. Lineman Mychal McMullin Phoebus 12
D. Lineman Anthony Britton Lake Taylor 12
D. Lineman Markus Hopson Phoebus 10
Defensive End Anthony Reddick Phoebus 11
Defensive End Taysean Steveson Phoebus 11
Linebacker Kaleb Tillery Phoebus 10
Linebacker Zayveon Rogers Phoebus 12
Linebacker Tarreon Washington-Jacobs Lake Taylor 12
Linebacker Langston White Brentsville District 11
Def. Back Jordan Bass Phoebus 12
Def. Back Jayden Earley Phoebus 12
Def. Back Keyontae Gray Phoebus 11
Def. Back Will Johnson Brentsville District 11
Punter Aaron Braid Southampton 11
Punt Returner Jaylen Pretlow Laffayette 12
D. All-Purpose Jeremy Thompson Christiansburg 11
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Bass Phoebus 12
Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Britton Lake Taylor 12
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Blunt Phoebus
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Jaciere Bateman Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Center Tyler Murray Liberty Christian 11
O. Lineman DJ Toliver Lord Botetourt 11
O. Lineman Ayden Conley Christiansburg 12
O. Lineman Diallo Graves Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
O. Lineman Keyonte Arrington Lake Taylor 11
Running Back Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11
Running Back Tanner Evans Christiansburg 11
Running Back Rajan Booker Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Receiver Micah Matthews Turner Ashby 10
Receiver Jayron Thompson Christiansburg 12
Receiver Elijah Stokes Bassett 12
Tight End Terrell Washington Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Kicker Cole Byrd Bassett 11
Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 11
O. All-Purpose Drake McDaniel Brookville 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Ayden Conley Christiansburg 12
D. Lineman Titus Hopkins Lord Botetourt 12
D. Lineman Micah Pennix Brookville 11
Defensive End Terrell Washington Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Defensive End Kendal Howard Lord Botetourt 11
Linebacker Markaz Wood Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Linebacker Curtis Altizer Christiansburg 12
Linebacker Drew Gilbert Lord Botetourt 12
Linebacker Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11
Def. Back Markus White Heritage (Lynchburg) 12
Def. Back Gideon Davidson Liberty Christian 10
Def. Back Tanner Evans Christiansburg 11
Def. Back Cade Lang Lord Botetourt 11
Punter Tyler Black Goochland 12
Punt Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline
D. All-Purpose Egypt Nelson Booker T. Washington 12
