Of the 15 public high schools in Prince William County, the city of Manassas and Manassas Park, only four of them will field programs at all three levels for the fall sports season.
Battlefield, Patriot and Gainesville from the Cedar Run District and Colgan from the Cardinal District will have teams in each of the 14 sports offered at the varsity and sub-varsity levels. Each competes in Class 6, the state’s highest classification.
The 14 sports are varsity and junior varsity sideline cheerleading, competition cheerleading, boys and girls cross country, golf, varsity and junior varsity field hockey, varsity, junior varsity and freshman football and varsity, junior varsity and freshman volleyball.
Two schools, Osbourn and Unity Reed, will have only varsity football teams for the third straight season. Manassas Park cancelled its 2022 football season due to lack of numbers.
For the fall of 2021, only three of Prince William County’s 12 returning Class 6 high schools fielded football teams at all three levels (freshman, junior varsity and varsity): Battlefield, Woodbridge and Hylton.
Hylton head football coach Nate Murphy said he had enough players for a freshman team this season but decided to stick with varsity and junior varsity because so few schools will have freshman teams.
Of the 13 Class 6 schools, only Freedom-Woodbridge and Unity Reed will have no team at any level for a particular sport: field hockey for Freedom and girls cross country for Unity Reed.
Freedom is also without a golf team at the moment but is attempting to put one together if possible.
Class 3 Brentsville has added a varsity and junior field hockey program. Class 3 Manassas Park has never had field hockey. And Brentsville and Manassas Park typically do not field freshman teams.
