Composure.
A full 32 minutes of defensive effort.
Belief in the individual players and the team as a unit.
Encourage each other.
Each of those components are things Osbourn Park coach Chrissy Kelly and her assistant coaches have preached all season, and the ingredients had worked like a charm all season with the Yellow Jackets taking a 25-1 record into Monday night’s Class 6 state semifinal game they hosted against Thomas Dale.
When Thomas Dale took a 7-5 first quarter lead and Osbourn Park was held to just 1 of 15 from the field (.066), this question may have crossed the mind of the raucous crowd in attendance: would those attributes show themselves again and give the Yellow Jackets enough fuel to reach their second consecutive state championship game?
Fueled by Class 6 Region B player of the year Hailey Kellogg, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, the answer was a resounding yes as Osbourn Park outscored the Knights 21-9 in the final quarter en route to a 50-37 victory that was closer than the final score would indicate for three quarters.
Osbourn Park (26-1) plays Madison (26-2) Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond for the state championship. The game is a rematch of last year's state final won by Madison.
Thomas Dale (20-5) gave the Yellow Jackets all they could handle on defense throughout the game and each team had defensive breakdowns that allowed the other team to score at times.
After missing her first three shots in the first quarter, Kellogg bounced back nicely to give Osbourn Park a lift in the second quarter, fueling an 11-4 run with six of her team-high 17 points. The Yellow Jackets led at halftime, 16-11, but Thomas Dale’s Nylah Wilson caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 15 of her 17 points in the frame to cut Osbourn Park’s lead to one at 29-28.
The Knights briefly took a lead with 5:52 to play as Mycah McDowney drilled a three-pointer to put Thomas Dale up, 31-29, but after Alana Powell made one of two free throws and Kellogg drilled her only three-pointer of the game to give Osbourn Park a 33-31 lead it would never relinquish.
Kellogg’s shot was followed by a long cheer from the raucous cheer and stomping of feet by the Osbourn Park fans. The senior Kellogg also played havoc defensively in the fourth quarter, while going 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Junior Kori Cole managed six points in the period.
“You put in your perspective the fact this could be your last game,” Kellogg said of her defensive effort and perseverance in the face of her early struggles. “No one wanted that to happen. We want to go as far as we can, so we just locked in and got the win.”
Just as Osbourn Park struggled early, it was Thomas Dale’s struggles late that enabled the Yellow Jackets to pull away. Osbourn Park held the Knights to 3 of 16 from the field (18.7 percent) in the fourth quarter, while taking advantage of the free-throw disparity. Osbourn Park made 26 of 33 (78.7 percent) from the line, while Thomas Dale went 6 for 15 (60.0 percent).
“Defensive rebounding, free throws, and believing in themselves, each other, and us [the coaching staff]…there’s a lot you can do with belief,” Kelly said. “These girls have worked very hard for this, to get where we are now. We just take everything one game at a time because we’ve seen all kinds of components, so it will come down to preparation and who comes through in the clutch on Friday.”
Kelly said Thomas Dale’s defensive pressure confounded the Yellow Jackets early in the game.
“They are good—take nothing away from them,” Kelly said. “I feel like we met someone who was us.”
Kellogg said the Yellow Jackets’ preparation and experience were key factors in the fourth quarter run. Osbourn Park’s attention to detail was evident during pregame warmups as instead of merely shooting the ball as most teams do, the Yellow Jackets practice set plays, running screens, practicing double-teams lil
“We just lock in during those moments,” Kellogg said. “We practice situations like that in practice—pressure situations—so in those moments it’s all composure.”
Cole shook off early foul trouble, scoring 14 of her 15 points in the second half. She reiterated what both Kelly and Kellogg said—composure and belief were key ingredients.
“We keep our goal in sight always,” Cole said. “Our goal is to win this game and get to the championship game and we did that. In the second half, that’s when everything just clicked. I said to myself, ‘We’ve got to just open up this gap [in score], drive to the basket and get the ‘and-ones’ and that’s what we did. Every person on this team believes in every other person. That’s why we’ve been so successful.”
THOMAS DALE (20-5) Madison 3 0-0 6, Wilson 6 4-9 17, Jackson 0 1-2 1, McDowney 1 0-0 3, Webb 3 0-0 6, Henderson-Miller 0 1-2 1, Foster 1 0-2 3. Totals—14 6-15 37.
OSBOURN PARK (26-1) Powell 2 5-7 9, Kellogg 3 10-10 17, Cole 3 9-14 15, Brown 2 0-0 4, Darfour 1 2-2 5. Totals—11 26-33 50.0
Halftime score—Osbourn Park, 16-11. Three-point goals—Thomas Dale 2 (Wilson, McDowney), Osbourn Park 2 (Kellogg, Darfour). Fouled out—Madison, Webb. Technical fouls—none.
