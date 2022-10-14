Battlefield outscored host Unity Reed 13-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 23-7 Cedar Run District win Thursday.
Quarterback Braden Boggs connected with Brandon Binkowski for a 25-yard pass. The point after attempt was blocked. Then Jelon Johnson recorded the Bobcats’ final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard run followed by Maddux Tennant’s point after.
Battlefield (5-0 in district, 7-0 overall) led 7-0 at halftime on Boggs’ 2-yard run in the second quarter and Tennant’s point after.
Tennant put the Bobcats up 10-0 in the third on a 20-yard field goal before Unity Reed (1-3, 3-4) got within three on Marcus Ferguson Jr.’s 11-yard run and the point after.
For the game, Johnson totaled a career-high 193 rushing yards on 26 carries. Boggs added 14 rushing yards on 12 carries. Boggs was also 10 of 17 passing for 71 yards and no interceptions.
Binkowski caught a team-high five passes for 44 yards. Battlefield was penalized eight times for 85 yards and had one turnover off a fumble.
Battlefield’s defense recorded two turnovers on a Binkowski interception and a Caleb Woodson fumble recovery.
