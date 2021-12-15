Facing a Freedom team that showed them a variety of defensive looks in the first half, Potomac had difficulty finding the offensive precision that has become a staple under longtime head coach Keith Honore.
After struggling to gain traction in the first quarter, the Blue Bloods persevered, using 17 second-half points from senior center Frankie Lee to eventually come away with a 69-57 victory over host Freedom Tuesday in both teams Cardinal District opener.
Potomac (1-0, 4-1) went 2 for 10 from the field in the first quarter and committed seven turnovers as Freedom (0-1, 1-1) disrupted the Panthers’ offensive flow and managed just three turnovers of their own en route to taking a 10-7 lead after one quarter. Freedom’s Shamar Sisco sparked a 7-0 run over the final three minutes of the quarter with five points.
The Panthers got back on track a little more in the second quarter, shooting 43.8 percent (7 for 16) from the field and committing just four turnovers. The Panthers scored six of the final nine points in the first half to account for the 22-20 halftime edge.
After a first half that featured a total of three technical fouls between the two teams, the second half featured a bit more certainty and offensive flow. Potomac coach Keith Honore said Freedom changed its defensive schemes ever so slightly in the second half, which allowed his son, Kyle, to have more room and he responded well.
The senior guard scored eight to spark a 24-14 third quarter as Potomac took a 46-34 lead, but more importantly, he was also able to distribute the ball more.
Better ball distribution paid dividends almost immediately as Terrance Bethea also scored eight and Lee had six during the period. Coach Keith Honore said Kyle took advantage of Freedom’s change in defensive looks during the third quarter spurt.
“In the first half, Kyle had to deal with a lot of double teams. They were throwing people at him left and right and he had to be a facilitator. But in the third quarter, for whatever reason, they [Freedom] stopped trapping him and he really put us on his back in the third quarter and helped us get up by double digits.”
Potomac shot 71.4 percent from the field in the third quarter (10 for 14) and the timely shooting continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers went 5 for 13 (38 percent) from the field. In all, Lee scored a game-high 29 points, Lee scored a game-high 29 points, shooting 14 of 20 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.
“Lee was a monster around the basket for us,” Honore said.
Overall in the game, the two teams combined for five technical fouls. Coach Honore said he was upset at the lack of discipline Potomac showed at times.
“We have a standard and it doesn’t matter what the other team says or what the other team does,” Honore said. “We’re not going to get out of character. That’s unacceptable. We are going to do the things that make us a good team. [Showing a lack of discipline] is not who we are.”
Honore also lauded the team’s second half effort, which he said was the key to victory.
“We knew they were going to come out and attack us [on defense],” Honore said. “I told our guys the only way to attack pressure is with pressure. If we were going to make mistakes, it was going to be because we were aggressive, not passive.”
Freedom’s Tavarres Riley scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as Freedom pulled as close as 60-52 with just 2:04 left to play.
POTOMAC (1-0, 4-1) Lee 14 1-4 29, Walker 3 3-4 10, Honore 5 6-7 17, Lewis 1 0-3 2, Bethea 4 3-4 11. Totals—27 13-18 69.
FREEDOM (0-1, 1-1)—Riley 8 4-9 23, Wimbush 7 3-5 20, Sisco 3 2-4 8, Kayede 0 1-2 Reid 1 1-2 3, Perkins 1 0-2 2. Totals—20 12-23 57.
Halftime score—Potomac, 22-20. Three-point goals—Potomac 2 (Walker, Honore), Freedom 4 (Riley, Wimbush 3). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Freedom bench, Sisco, Potomac bench, Potomac coach Honore, Walker).
