Julian Edwards and Jaylen Black each rushed for over 100 yards and Davis Bryson threw two touchdown passes to Umari Hatcher as Freedom (2-0, 2-0) defeated Hylton 48-0 Friday.
Edwards finished the game rushing 14 times for 132 yards and one touchdown and Black ran nine times for 127 yards and one touchdown. Bryson added 83 yards on five rushes and one touchdown.
Bryson was 6 of 11 for 127 yards passing.
Defensively, Darryl Overton III recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Jabril Al-Amin had nine tackles, Cameron Berry 15 tackles and one sack and Tajoun Terry six tackles and one sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.