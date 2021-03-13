Senior Julian Edwards ran for two touchdowns and freshman quarterback Tristan Evans threw for two more Saturday as host Freedom beat Woodbridge 35-6 in a Cardinal District game.
Evans stepped in for regular starter Davis Bryson after Bryson suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter. Evans was 6 of 10 for 114 yards.
Edwards totaled 82 rushing yards on 17 carries and Ahmad Dunbar 60 yards on five carries. Bryson ran two times for 55 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.
Umari Hatcher (2 for 25) and Juelez Alvarado (4 for 69) each had a touchdown reception.
Defensively, Darryl Overton III totaled nine tackles, Cam Berry eight tackles and two tackles for loss, Tajohn Williams nine tackles and six tackles for loss, Dez Williams six tackles, Dashawn Davis three tackles and one forced fumble and Kameron Courtney one interception and four tackles for loss.
Freedom improves to 2-1 and Woodbridge falls to 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.