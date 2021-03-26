Freedom High School's varsity football team has forfeited its season-opening win over Forest Park, according to Virginia High School League spokesperson Mike McCall.
McCall said Freedom notified the VHSL Friday of the forfeit. McCall said the VHSL would have no further comment on the forfeit or the reason for it.
Freedom forfeited its 48-0 win March 5 over Hylton for using an ineligible player. Freedom informed the VHSL March 12 it was forfeiting that victory, which was the Eagles' second game of the season.
Freedom defeated Forest Park 55-14 Feb. 28.
With the two forfeits, Freedom is now 2-2 and in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the first time since 2015, Darryl Overton's first year as head coach. The Eagles have two regular-season games remaining: Friday at 4-0 Gar-Field and then April 2 at 0-5 Colgan.
Instead of the usual eight qualifiers, only four teams per region advance to the postseason this season based on power ratings due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic. Public high schools in Virginia are only playing a maximum of six regular-season games this season.
Coming into the season, Freedom had won the last three Cardinal District titles by going 18-0 from 2017-19. The Eagles are also 35-4 in that same time span, including an appearance in the 2018 Class 6 state final.
In addition, the Eagles entered the season having won 31 straight games over Prince William County and city of Manassas opponents.
Forest Park, which hosts Potomac Friday, is now 3-1 and moves into second place in the Cardinal District going into tonight's game.
