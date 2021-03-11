Freedom High School's varsity football team has forfeited its 48-0 victory March 5 over Hylton for using an ineligible player, according to Virginia High School League spokesperson Mike McCall.
McCall said Freedom informed the VHSL of the forfeit Thursday.
Freedom opened its season Feb. 28 with a 55-14 win over Forest Park. The Eagles entered this week tied with Gar-Field for first in the Class 6 Region B power ratings. The top four teams from each region advance to the postseason.
Due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic, public high schools in Virginia are only playing a maximum of six regular-season games this season instead of the usual 10. Freedom plays its third game Saturday against visiting Woodbridge at 1 p.m.
Coming into the season, Freedom had won the last three Cardinal District titles by going 18-0 from 2017-19. The Eagles are also 35-4 in that same time span, including an appearance in the 2018 Class 6 state final.
