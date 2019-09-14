As the clock wound down under a minute and the score tied 27-27, Freedom special teams coach Baron Taylor started preparing the field goal team for a last-second attempt.

Meanwhile, Freedom head coach Darryl Overton was thinking about winning the game against Colonial Forge outright and said he had no idea what Taylor was doing.

On second down, the Eagles had a golden opportunity as Umari Hatcher was wide open in the end zone, but Freedom quarterback Quest Powell waited a bit too long and Colonial Forge defensive back Elijah Surratt was able to knock the ball away, getting his hands on it, but not able to corral the interception.

The inability to intercept the pass proved pivotal seconds later as Powell found Jason Hawkins over the middle on a 13-yard pass the moved the ball to the 3-yard line.

With no timeouts for Freedom, the game appeared headed to overtime, but because Coach Taylor had the field goal unit ready, they rushed onto the field, snapped the ball, and Markell Johnson, who had practiced field goals from 40 and 45 yards just before the second half started, booted an 18-yard field goal with no time remaining on the clock for a 30-27 non-conference victory over Colonial Forge, snapping the Eagles’ 21-game regular season winning streak.

Ironically, the last team to beat Colonial Forge was also Freedom back in 2016. Another somewhat ironic storyline is the fact that Overton, who played for former Forge coach Bill Brown at C. D. Hylton in 2001, formerly served as an assistant coach on the Forge coaching staff before taking the job at Freedom five years ago.

Johnson’s game-winning boot set off a wild celebration on the Freedom sidelines, with Johnson leaping high, arms raised, and being embraced by a couple teammates before running around, helmet off, to embrace Taylor and a couple other coaches. Undoubtedly the game-winning boot was exciting enough for Freedom, but the fact it came after the Eagles trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter before its defense stiffened was particularly remarkable.

“We’ve built this program on competing,” Overton said, “so the days of quitting [in a spot like that] are over. This was a good game between two good teams. To see what kind of a team you are, you have to play teams like this. You don’t want to find out what kind of team you are in November. It’s better to find out at this time of year so you can tweak things if you need to.”

Overton said he had no qualms about going for the field goal, even though the Eagles have historically eschewed the field goal late in the game.

“Markell Johnson has a great foot, but it’s really a credit to my assistant coaches, especially coach Taylor, for having them [the field goal unit] ready,” Overton said.

The game was hard-fought and competitive virtually throughout, especially after Forge scored on three of its first four possessions and took the 21-0 lead. Forge used big plays to gain the early advantage, including a 49-yard touchdown from Madden Lowe to Avery Johnson-Edmonds less than two minutes into the game.

Lowe, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, found Elijah Surratt for a 68-yard scoring bomb that made it 14-0 with the ensuing PAT with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Lowe made it 21-0 with an 11-yard scoring run early in the second quarter. Most of Colonial Forge’s early scoring drives were aided by Freedom penalties, as the Eagles, racked up 115 yards in penalties overall.

After Lowe’s run, Freedom (3-0) caught a break that enabled it to seize a bit of momentum before halftime. On its next possession, the Eagles appeared stalled again when they had to punt at their 48 yard line, but despite a bad snap, punter TJ Mountain took the high snap, and raced up the open field 33 yards to the Colonial Forge 15.

Three plays later, Quest found Hawkins on a 9-yard go route for a touchdown that pulled Freedom within 21-7 with 4:45 left in the first half.

That momentum shift appeared to spark Freedom’s defense, which forced Colonial Forge to go three-and-out before scoring in two plays on its next drive when Powell found Hatcher on a 64-yard touchdown pass. When the extra point failed, Colonial Forge (1-1) took a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Freedom took advantage of getting the ball to start the second half, leveraging a 37-yard kickoff return by Hawkins that gave them field position at the Forge 43, by scoring on a 4-play drive capped by a 12-yard run by JT Edwards that pulled Freedom within 21-19.

Two important breaks helped Freedom get into position for the game-winning field goal. The first one happened on Colonial Forge’s next drive. Lowe found Johnson-Edmonds on a 14-yard TD pass that was nullified by a holding penalty. Forge was penalized 10 times for 110 yards, but perhaps none was more critical for Forge than the one that wiped out the touchdown.

The inability to increase its lead would prove disastrous for Forge when, early in the fourth quarter, Powell found Edwards on a 42-yard touchdown pass that tied the game with the ensuing two-point Three plays later, Powell threw the game tying pass.

“This is Quest’s second year in the offense and he definitely has command of it,” Overton said. “He has a lot of moxie and nothing seems to rattle him. That’s why he’s a Division 1 player.”

Hawkins, who had the key kickoff return as well as five catches for 73 yards, said the victory was a testament to the team’s attitude and determination.

“When we [got down early], we basically said, ‘We’re not out of this.’ We wanted to go 3-0 and to do it, we had to beat this team and we couldn’t quit,” Hawkins said. “Our being down early hurt us, but we knew we had to keep fighting.”

COLONIAL FORGE (1-1) 14 7 6 0 – 27

FREEDOM (3-0) 0 13 7 10 – 30

First Quarter

CF—Johnson-Edmonds 49 pass from Lowe (Lovelace kick), 9:49

CF—Surratt 68 pass from Lowe (Lovelace kick), 3:01

Second Quarter

CF---Lowe 11 run (Lovelace kick), 11:15

F—Hawkins 9 pass from Powell (Johnson kick), 4:45

F—Hatcher 64 pass from Powell (kick failed), 2:24

Third Quarter

F—Edwards 12 run (run failed), 9:37

CF—Johnson-Edmonds 28 pass from Lowe (kick failed), :31

Fourth Quarter

F—Hawkins 42 pass from Powell, 10:15

F—FG Johnson 18, :00

Missed field goals—none

Individual statistics

Rushing—Colonial Forge—Thomas 14-59, Black 5-51, Lowe 7-24, J. Johnson 1-1, Lee 2-(minus 5); Freedom—Powell 12-60, Edwards 13-60, Osaro 1-33, Hatcher 1-5, N. Johnson 1-3, Hamlin 1-1, J. Hawkins 1-(minus 1).

Passing—Colonial Forge—Lowe 10-17-0-242; Freedom—Powell 11-20-0-231.

Receiving—Colonial Forge—Surratt 5-138, Johnson-Edmonds 3-82, Bills 1-9, Innocent 1-3; Freedom--Hawkins 5-73, Hatcher 3-84, Edwards 1-29, Johnson 2-22.