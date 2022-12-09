Freedom’s Jeffrey Overton Jr. looks to add third state title to family legacy

Jeffrey Overton Jr. isn’t the best high school football player from his family. Not yet anyway.
You need to consider his uncle, Darryl Overton. Freedom-Woodbridge’s head football coach started at wide receiver on Hylton’s 1998 state championship team and earned all-district honors as a quarterback and defensive back his senior year.
Or Jeffrey’s father Jeff. Jeff Sr. claimed first-team all-state honors as a defensive back, rushed for 1,251 yards and had a hand in 22 of Hylton’s 39 offensive touchdowns when the Bulldogs won the state title again in 2002.
Darryl and Jeff’s step-brothers are legitimate candidates as well. Freedom graduate Howard Jones was a first-team all-district wide receiver who played in the NFL. Deon Jones was a first-team, all-district running back at Freedom who rushed for over 1,000 yards.
All good and all accomplished. But good enough for bragging rights? Hold on.
Jeffrey Overton boasts impressive credentials of his own. And he’s only a 15-year-old sophomore. He is the Class 6 Region B and Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year. He has rushed for 2,387 yards. And he’s totaled 38 touchdowns in helping lead 14-0 Freedom to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. Class 6 state final against Madison (11-3) at Old Dominion University.
It’s still early to predict, but two things are certain: Jeffrey is better than any of his relatives at this point in their high school careers. And he’s quietly making his case for No. 1.
“Jeff is obviously starting to quickly make his way into the family poll,” Darryl Overton said.
OFF AND RUNNING
Jeffrey began his freshman season at Freedom as the Eagles’ back-up running back. But Dominique Dwyer broke his foot on his first carry in Freedom’s season-opener against Brooke Point, and Jeffrey received a promotion.
He was nervous on his first carry, but by his second one he felt comfortable enough to rush for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. With Dwyer sidelined, Jeffrey became the starter. And, not surprisingly, he felt right at home facing older, more experienced varsity players.
He had always competed above his years since his dad started coaching him at age 6. Jeffrey also faced stout competition playing for the Playmakers, a young travel football team formed by Darryl and assisted by Jeff Sr.
Jeffrey thrived at Potomac Middle School as well, where he started as a sixth-grader on the county middle school runner-up team and as a seventh-grader on the county middle school champions. There was no middle school season his eighth-grade year due to COVID so Jeffrey played with Freedom’s junior varsity team.
By the time his freshman year rolled around, Jeffrey was ready to make an impact on the varsity level.
“We knew he could do the job,” Jeff Sr. said. “But was his body ready for the job?”
Jeffrey withstood the pounding to rush for 1,386 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but there was no doubt he needed to bulk up. During the offseason, Jeffrey spent lots of time in the gym lifting weights. He also worked with a private trainer and one-on-one with his dad.
Jeffrey also needed to learn the finer points of running the ball instead of relying on raw ability. Chief among them: patience. Jeffrey tended to get ahead of his blockers and try to outrun everyone.
This season, he let the blockers do their job and then he followed them. Freedom’s opening play against Western Branch in the state semifinals underscored how far he has come in that area.
On a first-and-10 from the Freedom 30-yard line, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder started at the line of scrimmage as a wideout before coming back across the field in motion.
As he took the handoff from quarterback Tristan Evans, TJ Bush and Aaron Duncan, both lined up in the backfield, took off first into the center of the line to clear a path. Lineman Adrian Crespin pulled from his spot to help seal off Western Branch linemen. Their blocks allowed Jeffrey to run up the middle and then cut to the left for a 51-yard run that set up the Eagles’ first touchdown in the eventual 69-14 home victory.
“There were no glitches,” Darryl Overton said. “It was textbook.”
NEXT IN LINE
Given his family’s football history, Jeffrey understands he’s held to a high standard. But he embraces it.
“It feels great to continue the family legacy,” Jeffrey said. “For me to do it, not too many people get this blessing.”
He enjoys playing for his uncle and his dad at Freedom. Everyone works together well. Darryl or another coach are the go-betweens if necessary to communicate a message from Jeff Sr. to Jeffrey so Jeffrey doesn’t feel like he’s getting picked on.
Darryl is in his eighth year at Freedom’s helm, and Jeff is in his second year as the team’s defensive coordinator. Although Jeffrey’s base high school is Potomac, Prince William County Public Schools allow incoming high school freshmen to attend a high school outside of their zone if they are admitted into that school’s specialty program. Jeffrey is in Freedom’s science and oceanography program.
Jeff Sr., who also coached his son at Potomac Middle, looks at his son and sees a better image of himself. Jeffrey is humble, works hard and is a good student with a 3.4 grade-point average. He also happens to be a Division I recruit with four scholarship offers already (Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland) and is 197 yards from tying the Prince William record for single-season rushing yardage.
“It’s a great feeling that your son is so good,” Jeff Sr. said. “But I keep him as grounded as possible. He still has work to do and improve as a player.”
Although he keeps to himself, Jeffrey can give as well as he takes.
When Jeff Sr. flashes his state championship ring at his son, Jeffrey has no qualms speaking up about what he will do if he’s able to earn a ring Saturday: “I will flex right back at him.”
