The top-seeded Freedom Eagles had their season end on Friday night in a shootout against No. 4 Massaponax in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. Previously unbeaten, Freedom lost on the final play of regulation as Massaponax kicked a game-winning field goal to give them a 45–42 victory.
With the score tied at 42, Freedom (11-1) had a nice drive going late in the fourth quarter and it looked as though they would take the lead. On a fourth-and-three inside Massaponax territory, however, Quest Powell’s pass to Jason Hawkins was just inches too strong. Massaponax took possession with 4:06 remaining in regulation from their own 38-yard line.
Just like Freedom minutes earlier, a crucial fourth-down conversion was needed by Massaponax (10-2) to continue their drive after making it into Eagles territory. The Panthers hooked up on a rare pass play that went for 24 yards, setting them up at the four-yard line with less than a minute to play.
After running some time off the clock, the Panthers set up for the potential game-winning field goal from the three-yard line. Freedom head coach Darryl Overton did his best to ice Massaponax kicker Stephen Hudson with a timeout but it wasn’t enough. Hudson’s 20-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, sending Freedom home with a heartbreaking loss.
Massaponax plays No. 2 Colonial Forge for the region title next weekend.
“We expected a tough game tonight,” an emotional Hawkins said after the game. “We fought really hard, though, and gave our best effort.”
Freedom, which entered Friday allowing 6.8 points a game, faced a stiff test from Massaponax’ triple-option, but their offense was there to make sure the game never got out of hand. In the first half alone, the two teams combined for 10 touchdowns, yet neither team ever led by more than seven points.
The Eagles had trouble out of the gate, spotting Massaponax a touchdown on a blocked punt for the first score of the game. Down 7–0, Powell and the Eagles offense responded, answering right back with a 54-yard touchdown to Hawkins.
At the end of the first quarter, Massaponax held a 14–7 lead after another Panthers touchdown.
Freedom came roaring back at the start of the second quarter, with Powell finding Hawkins again on a fourth-a from the seven-yard line to even the game at 14–14. Powell then hit Nijhere Johnson in stride from 67 yards out to give the Eagles a 20–14 lead with 4:10 remaining in the half. The PAT was no good.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as a misdirection play by the Panthers fooled Freedom, resulting in a 66-yard touchdown run. Massaponax was able to convert the PAT and take a 21–20 lead.
Freedom wasn’t done, though. Hawkins took the first snap from scrimmage on their ensuing possession 81 yards for a touchdown. Then, Powell was able to extend his arm over the pylon before going out of bounds on a scramble for the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles a 28–21 lead.
One minute late, the back-and-forth affair continued, with Massaponax scoring on another long run with 1:01 remaining in the first half to tie the game at 28–28.
Hawkins continued his outstanding first half with a one-handed catch that set Freedom up at the two-yard line with 20 seconds remaining in the half. Powell found him on first-and-goal for a two-yard touchdown connection, giving the Eagles a 35–28 lead.
Given their quick-hitting potential, Massaponax didn’t take a knee when they got the ball back with 16 seconds in the half. Instead, they dialed up a trick play that paid off with an 80-yard touchdown run as time expired, tying the game 35–35 going into halftime.
After a thrilling first half, the second half saw both defenses step up. Freedom was held scoreless in the third quarter, while Massaponax scored one touchdown at the 6:23 mark to give them a 42–35 lead. Freedom finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Powell found Nijhere Johnson again from 20 yards out. The PAT was good and the game was tied 42–42 heading into the home stretch.
Powell finished the game 13 of 19 for 238 yards and five touchdowns. Powell totaled 45 touchdown passes for the season. Hawkins led Freedom with seven receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns and in rushing with 136 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. The Eagles’ leading receiver, Umari Hatcher, did not play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.