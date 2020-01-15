FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Quarterback Matt Dzierski South County 12

Center Maarten Woudsma Oscar Smith 10

O. Lineman Tyler Stephens Ocean Lakes 12

O. Lineman Vershon Lee Freedom 12

O. Lineman Jarrod Baier South County 12

O. Lineman Tristan Leigh Robinson 11

Running Back Chris Tyree Thomas Dale 12

Running Back Tim Baldwin Patriot 12

Running Back Joe Murray Lake Braddock 12

Receiver Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12

Receiver Umari Hatcher Freedom 11

Receiver Brock Spalding South County 10

Tight End Matt Hibner Lake Braddock 12

Kicker Sam Renzi Mount Vernon 12

Kick Returner Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12

O. All-Purpose Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale 12

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

D. Lineman Caleb Jones Oscar Smith 10

D. Lineman Tyleik Williams Stonewall Jackson 11

D. Lineman Zion Dayne South County 12

Defensive End Jah'ke Hilliard Oscar Smith 11

Defensive End Haris Khan South County 12

Linebacker Ethan West Cosby 12

Linebacker Malcolm Britt Oscar Smith 12

Linebacker Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12

Linebacker Nico Asmar South County 12

Def. Back Ricky Thompson Oscar Smith 12

Def. Back Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11

Def. Back Robert Longerbeam T.C. Williams 12

Def. Back Sam Dankah South County 11

Punter Nick Veltsitas Robinson 11

Punt Returner Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12

D. All-Purpose Kyle Medlock South County 12

Offensive POY Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12

Defensive POY Haris Khan South County 12

Coach of the Year Gerry Pannoni South County

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Quarterback Ethan Vasko Oscar Smith 10

Center Drew Lydic Westfield 12

O. Lineman TJ Minter Thomas Dale 12

O. Lineman Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12

O. Lineman Robert Merriman Lake Braddock 12

O. Lineman Carson St. Germain Westfield 11

Running Back Kai Hodge Ocean Lakes 11

Running Back Tyvon Norfleet Oscar Smith 11

Running Back Tre Vasiliadis Langley 12

Receiver Luqman Haskett Landstown 12

Receiver Deangelo Gray Thomas Dale 11

Receiver Max Patterson Yorktown 11

Tight End Iosefa Tanoai Landstown 11

Kicker Jack Kennedy John Champe 11

Kick Returner E.T. Bushra Westfield 12

O. All-Purpose Tony Muskett West Springfield 12

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman Denzel Lowry Landstown 11

D. Lineman Bryce Carter Thomas Dale 11

D. Lineman Richie Aguillar Westfield 12

Defensive End Matt Hibner Lake Braddock 12

Defensive End John Pius Yorktown 12

Linebacker Marqaz Young Oscar Smith 10

Linebacker Shawn Murphy Stonewall Jackson 10

Linebacker Akibu Koroma South County 12

Linebacker Ryan Moses Westfield 12

Def. Back Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale 12

Def. Back Austin Rawlins Lake Braddock 12

Def. Back Nick Andersen Centreville 12

Def. Back E.T. Bushra Westfield 12

Punter Jackson Kennedy John Champe 12

Punt Returner Jordyn Reid Mount Vernon 12

D. All-Purpose Shamus Jones Thomas Dale 11

