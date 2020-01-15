FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Matt Dzierski South County 12
Center Maarten Woudsma Oscar Smith 10
O. Lineman Tyler Stephens Ocean Lakes 12
O. Lineman Vershon Lee Freedom 12
O. Lineman Jarrod Baier South County 12
O. Lineman Tristan Leigh Robinson 11
Running Back Chris Tyree Thomas Dale 12
Running Back Tim Baldwin Patriot 12
Running Back Joe Murray Lake Braddock 12
Receiver Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12
Receiver Umari Hatcher Freedom 11
Receiver Brock Spalding South County 10
Tight End Matt Hibner Lake Braddock 12
Kicker Sam Renzi Mount Vernon 12
Kick Returner Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12
O. All-Purpose Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Caleb Jones Oscar Smith 10
D. Lineman Tyleik Williams Stonewall Jackson 11
D. Lineman Zion Dayne South County 12
Defensive End Jah'ke Hilliard Oscar Smith 11
Defensive End Haris Khan South County 12
Linebacker Ethan West Cosby 12
Linebacker Malcolm Britt Oscar Smith 12
Linebacker Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12
Linebacker Nico Asmar South County 12
Def. Back Ricky Thompson Oscar Smith 12
Def. Back Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11
Def. Back Robert Longerbeam T.C. Williams 12
Def. Back Sam Dankah South County 11
Punter Nick Veltsitas Robinson 11
Punt Returner Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12
D. All-Purpose Kyle Medlock South County 12
Offensive POY Romon Copeland Jr. Oscar Smith 12
Defensive POY Haris Khan South County 12
Coach of the Year Gerry Pannoni South County
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Ethan Vasko Oscar Smith 10
Center Drew Lydic Westfield 12
O. Lineman TJ Minter Thomas Dale 12
O. Lineman Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12
O. Lineman Robert Merriman Lake Braddock 12
O. Lineman Carson St. Germain Westfield 11
Running Back Kai Hodge Ocean Lakes 11
Running Back Tyvon Norfleet Oscar Smith 11
Running Back Tre Vasiliadis Langley 12
Receiver Luqman Haskett Landstown 12
Receiver Deangelo Gray Thomas Dale 11
Receiver Max Patterson Yorktown 11
Tight End Iosefa Tanoai Landstown 11
Kicker Jack Kennedy John Champe 11
Kick Returner E.T. Bushra Westfield 12
O. All-Purpose Tony Muskett West Springfield 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman Denzel Lowry Landstown 11
D. Lineman Bryce Carter Thomas Dale 11
D. Lineman Richie Aguillar Westfield 12
Defensive End Matt Hibner Lake Braddock 12
Defensive End John Pius Yorktown 12
Linebacker Marqaz Young Oscar Smith 10
Linebacker Shawn Murphy Stonewall Jackson 10
Linebacker Akibu Koroma South County 12
Linebacker Ryan Moses Westfield 12
Def. Back Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale 12
Def. Back Austin Rawlins Lake Braddock 12
Def. Back Nick Andersen Centreville 12
Def. Back E.T. Bushra Westfield 12
Punter Jackson Kennedy John Champe 12
Punt Returner Jordyn Reid Mount Vernon 12
D. All-Purpose Shamus Jones Thomas Dale 11
