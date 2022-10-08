Despite his team scoring the most points of any Virginia high school squad in over 50 years Friday night, Freedom-Woodbridge coach Daryl Overton says the Eagles didn't run up the score.
Freedom (3-0 in district, 7-0 overall) led Colgan 47-0 at the end of the first quarter and 91-0 at halftime en route to an eventual 112-16 Cardinal District win. The Eagles were up 105-0 before Colgan (0-2, 2-4) scored its first touchdown of the game, with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book.
It’s the highest total by a Virginia public high school since Oct. 6, 1967, when West Side defeated South Side 124-7, the most points a team has scored. Covington is second with its 117-0 win over Buena Vista on Oct. 11, 1924, followed by Lynchburg’s 116-0 win over Cluster Springs Oct. 27, 1913, and Petersburg’s 114-0 win over Hopewell Oct. 6, 1916.
Manassas beat Culpeper 82-0 Nov. 21, 1913.
Overton said his team, with its typically high-powered offense, did not run up the score against Colgan.
Instead, he pointed to Colgan’s seven turnovers (five fumbles, two interceptions), four of which the Eagles turned into first-half touchdowns, according to Freedom’s stats. Special teams also contributed to two first-half touchdowns.
EJ Reid and Kendall Bannister returned interceptions for scores, and Jewell Harris and JuJu Preston returned fumbles for touchdowns. TJ Bush also blocked a punt and returned it for a score, while Preston returned a punt return for a touchdown.
Overton also pointed out that Freedom’s offense did not run as many plays as it did in the previous week’s 74-0 win over Forest Park. Overton said he opted for a field goal late in the second half Friday instead of going for a touchdown even though Freedom was inside the Colgan 10-yard line.
Overton also said Freedom had its starters out of the game after the first series in the second half.
“What else are we supposed to do?” Overton said. “We did everything we could do … Their self-inflicted wounds piled up on them.”
Colgan head coach Reggie Scott said he tried to keep things in perspective.
“I kind of see it both ways,” Scott said. “There is the competition piece and the players have to stop [the opponent] and the coaches have to do a better job of coaching.”
But Scott also added this regarding the lopsided result: “If it was me, it’s not something I would do to someone I know. It is what it is.”
Scott served under Overton as an assistant at Freedom for two years before taking the Osbourn Park head coaching job for the 2021 season. This is Scott’s first year at Colgan.
On the bus he rode home Friday with players, Scott said some kids were upset. Others took it in stride and moved on in preparing for their next game Thursday against Hylton.
Scott said Tyler Henry was one player bothered by Friday’s outcome, but he told his coach that his mind was on the Hylton game.
“That’s a positive I took,” Scott said.
Scott said he wanted to play the entire game Friday instead of having it called before it was over. There is no score-based mercy rule in place to end the game in high school football. A running clock is the only thing that occurs when a team is leading by 35 points or more.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what we want to teach our kids,” Scott said. “Colgan has had its struggles. But the kids have to understand. You have to compete. You can’t quit. By stopping the game, you teach the kids a bad lesson.”
“We shake hands,” Scott said. “You try and show sportsmanship in that way and then you go about your business and head home.”
Coming into the game, Freedom had outscored its opponents 349-16 and posted three straight shutouts The Eagles had not allowed any points since the fourth quarter of their 36-13 win over Stone Bridge on Sept. 8.
According to Freedom’s final stats, the Eagles outgained Colgan 492 yards to 49. Freedom’s time of possession was 17:46 vs 25:17 for Colgan. The Eagles ran 50 plays to the Sharks’ 47.
The Eagles ran 28 times for 341 yards and completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards. Leading rusher Jeffrey Overton Jr. led the Eagles with eight carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Freedom recorded 27 first downs to Colgan’s 3. Freedom did not attempt any punts.
The Freedon coach should definately be disciplined. His starters should have been sitting after the first quarter with the score 47-0. I dont think the secondor third teamers should have to hold back but they should have been in wasy soon. There is history here with the Colgan baseball team running up the score in a 34 to 0 victory recently agaionst Freedom and i am sure this played a factor as well. The bottom line is that no one learns anything from a game like this.
If I were to fault the Freedom coach for anything, it would be not pulling the starters sooner. Up 91-0 at halftime, they shouldn't have played even the one series they did in the second half, which by the way, produced another score. At the point where they had scored 10 touchdowns in a half, it was time to pull the first string, and the coach was slow to recognize that.
But I don't believe any of this was done in malice. The coaches for the most part seem to be putting this in perspective and that's all you can ask for once the deed is done.
I think Colgan coach said it best! So did the Freedom coach, 2nd and 3rd teamers played and running clock, can’t tell kids to stop on one yrd line
I have no problems with this game. Like it or not, life has winners and losers. Not everyone should get a trophy. That's a big problem with youth today. You learn more from losing than you do from winning in everything in life. Learn and move on.
Ghetto kids beating up on the white folk…
So you are saying the white folk are weak?
Your statement is racist just like you are. By the way, Freedom is a mixed school and Colgan has a lot of other minorities. Go away!
Pretty ridiculous score. I hope Freedom's 2nd and 3rd stringers got lots of play time.
Colgan needs to fire their coaching staff. That’s beyond ridiculous.
