NORFOLK — By winning the first state title in the school’s history, Freedom-Woodbridge stayed on script Saturday in the Class 6 championship football game at Old Dominion University.
As they have all season, they relied on their playmakers to produce points and their defense to stifle opponents in defeating Madison 48-14.
In other words, there was nothing different or out of the ordinary in how the Eagles (15-0) reached the pinnacle of high school football. No matter the opponent. No matter if the game occurred during the regular season or the postseason. They led from the start. Extended their lead throughout. And left the outcome never in doubt.
In doing so, Freedom, which opened in 2004, became the first state football champion from Prince William County since Battlefield won the Group AAA Division 6 state title in 2010. Freedom is also the first local football team to go undefeated since Osbourn went 14-0 in 2006 to win the Group AAA Division 6 state title.
And with most of the team returning, including all its key skill players, Freedom is in position to win another state title.
Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 212 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns, while Evans, the state-record holder for single-season touchdown passes, increased his total to 61 by throwing two Saturday.
Evans also increased his single-season touchdown responsibility (rushing-receiving-runbacks) to 72, which is second all-time in the state, four behind leader Ronald Curry.
Overton’s rushing total gives him 2,599 on the season, the most in Prince William County high school football history. Tyquan Brown, who graduated from Freedom in 2019, held the old mark of 2,584 over 15 games when Freedom last reached the state final in 2018.
Overton is also now the third member of his family to win a state football title as a player. Jeffrey's uncle, Freedom head coach Darryl Overton, won one in 1998 with Hylton.
Jeffrey's father Jeff Sr. claimed a state title in 2002 with Hylton. Jeff is currently Freedom’s defensive coordinator.
The defense, often overshadowed by an offense that set a state single-season record for most points with 952, got in the act as well Saturday when first-year starter Isaiah Harper returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown.
With multiple options to score points, Freedom outgained Madison 453 to 235 yards. Those options, Overton said, make it hard for opponents to stop Freedom.
“We can simulate Madison’s offense and its personnel better than they can do ours,” Overton said. “And I felt like that gave us a big edge.”
Freedom scored on its first three possessions of the first half to take a 21-6 lead. Overton Jr. got things started on a 7-yard run followed by a 17-yard pass from Evans to Elijah Reid. James McKay converted both extra points as Freedom took a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Madison got within eight on quarterback MacPherson Lewis' one-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 9:02 left in the period. The extra-point attempt failed.
Freedom closed out the first-half scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Kam Courtney.
Overton added two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 63 and 1 yards. Overton’s 63-yard run showed his speed and toughness as he broke a number of tackles in running up the middle and then sprinting outside before fending off one final defender just before the goal-line to score.
Backup quarterback Caleb Tucker closed out the scoring when he hit Reid with a 46-yard touchdown pass to close with 32 seconds remaining.
The victory was particularly gratifying for Overton.
“Just proud of their resilience and our resilience,” said Overton. “Football is football, but it’s a lot that we go through at Freedom and being part of this program that other people don’t have to go through.”
Overton said he’s been investigated 17 times primarily by the Prince William County School system during his eight years at the helm.
“Accused everything from colleague theft to you think of it, it’s happened,” Overton said when asked to elaborate. “Even this playoff run, they suspended one of my coaches for posting on Facebook a song … It’s a lot. But I again I love my guys. I love my school.”
The ultimate season, undefeated state champions. Outstanding job by the coaches and players of Freedom HS. I'm an old guy who grew up in Woodbridge and this makes me proud. Thank you all!
