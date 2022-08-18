Freedom-Woodbridge High School graduate Josh Fuga is on the 2022 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Watch List is composed of 85 players from 43 different FBS schools.
Fuga is a red-shirt junior defensive lineman at Virginia Tech. Fuga played in 13 games with three starts last season. He totaled 21 tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Fuga’s first career start came in a win over Middle Tennessee State, he recorded a career-high six tackles vs. Notre Dame.
Five finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 1st and the winner will be announced on December 15th. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (January 21, 2023) at the Sheraton Waikiki, and they will also be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 20, 2023).
The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential.
