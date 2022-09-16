Unity Reed hosted Teacher Appreciation Night, teachers and coaches were voted on by the school’s students who had the most impact on them and were recognized during Thursday night’s halftime. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Freedom's Elijah Reid (4) makes the adjustment to pull in the pass over his outside shoulder to make the reception beating Unity Reed’s Domingo Meade (15) to the end zone putting up another six points on the board. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Unity Reed hosted Teacher Appreciation Night, teachers and coaches were voted on by the school’s students who had the most impact on them and were recognized during Thursday night’s halftime. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Freedom's Elijah Reid (4) makes the adjustment to pull in the pass over his outside shoulder to make the reception beating Unity Reed’s Domingo Meade (15) to the end zone putting up another six points on the board. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography