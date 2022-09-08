There are wins and then there are wins.
Freedom-Woodbridge opened the season with convincing victories over Brooke Point (62-3) and Riverbend (74-0).
But to take their season to the next level, the Eagles felt like they needed to defeat Stone Bridge Thursday at home. The Bulldogs entered the game as the two-time defending Class 5 champion with a 26-game winning streak that included a 38-35 win last season over Freedom.
And while they graduated many key players from a year ago, this was still tradition-rich Stone Bridge led by Mickey Thompson, the only head coach the Ashburn-based school has ever had.
“This was one we had to get,” Eagles’ head coach Darryl Overton said.
In an all-around performance that showcased their speed and versatility, host Freedom achieved its goal in dominant fashion with a 36-13 rout.
The Eagles (3-0) led 14-0 at halftime, but took control in the third quarter. After Stone Bridge (2-1) got to within eight on Colton Hinton’s 9-yard run with 6:01 left in the period, Freedom came right back with a 97-yard kickoff return by Kam Courtney. It was that type of night as Freedom’s game-breakers took charge.
“The biggest thing is these kids are a year older now,” Overton said.
With an experienced offensive line creating holes, sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed 20 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 51 and 14 yards, while junior quarterback Tristan Evans completed 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Freedom wrapped up Stone Bridge all night. Twice Stone Bridge got inside the Freedom 30-yard line during the first half, including on its opening drive. And twice the Eagles stopped them. The first after a high snap forced Stone Bridge to punt. The second when Kendall Bannister intercepted Stone Bridge in the end zone.
Overton was particularly pleased with the play of lineman Nasir Etherington.
“The defense was lights out,” Overton said. “Nasir was really pushed around against them last year, but he dominated in the interior [Thursday].”
Evans got things started on Freedom’s first play of the second quarter when he found Elijah Reed down the left sideline for a 57-yard touchdown. The junior followed up with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Duncan, who ran across the middle of the field, broke a tackle and ran into the end zone.
Evans, who also ran 13 times for 57 yards, is in his first year as the Eagles’ starter after serving as the back-up the last two seasons.
“He was next in line and he’s earned it,” Overton said.
