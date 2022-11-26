Freedom High School jumped out to a 29-0 first-half lead and never looked back Saturday in a 53-21 win over visiting Patriot in the Class 6 Region B football championship game.
The Eagles (13-0) advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will host Region A champion Western Branch Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Patriot, looking for its first state semifinal appearance in school history, finishes the season 11-2.
On Saturday, Freedom set a Virginia High School League record for most points scored in a season with 835. The previous record was 819 set in 1996 by Hampton and then tied by Manchester in 2018. Hampton, led by quarterback Ronald Curry, accomplished its feat in 14 games and Manchester in 15 games.
In addition, Freedom junior quarterback Tristan Evans tied the state record for most touchdown passes in a season with Essex quarterback Dominick Broaddus who threw for 54 in 2012 over 15 games.
The Eagles led 2-0 with 10:02 left in the first quarter when Patriot punter Gabe Bigbee was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. scored on a 2-yard run with 7:55 left in the first period to put the Eagles up 9-0.
Evans added a 26-yard run at the 10:29 mark of the second quarter to make the score 16-0. Evans then connected on back-to-back touchdown passes for sophomore JuJu Preston to give Freedom a 29-0 lead. The first score went for 25 yards and the second for 35 yards with 39 seconds left in the first half.
Patriot’s Eddie Henry returned the ensuing kickoff for a 65-yard touchdown.
Overton recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 8:07 left in the third quarter.
After Patriot’s Sam Fernandez scored from 5 yards out with 11:52 left in the game, Evans tallied his second rushing touchdown on an 8-yard run with 9:46 remaining to put the Eagles up 41-14.
Kam Courtney ran from 14 yards out to make the score 47-14.
Quentin Harrison's 60-yard touchdown run made the score 47-21
Freedom's final touchdown came off a 16-yard run with 2:42 remaining.
