By the end of the 44 minutes, after the triple-overtime marathon that featured gritty old-fashioned three-point plays, clutch perimeter shooting, timely putbacks, and a shocking fourth-quarter comeback, one bona fide state title contender laden with veteran talent had been upset and an upstart had loudly made its presence known from one end of Prince William County to the next.
In its 87-84 win in the first round of the 6B boy’s basketball regional, Freedom-Woodbridge rallied from a 14-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to stun Battlefield in Haymarket on Tuesday.
The instant classic saw the Eagle backcourt of juniors Tavarres Riley and Shamar Sisco combine for 66 points, including 19 in the final period of regulation that saw Freedom (13-8) outscore the Bobcats 25-11.
Twenty nine of Battlefield's 35 made field goals came from inside the arc, but an 8-20 performance at the free-throw line came while Freedom went 33-42 from the stripe, including Riley's 18-21.
Battlefield (22-4), last year’s state runner-up and a veteran team that included nine seniors, looked to apply pressure early and often and maintained a comfortable distance throughout much of the game.
After taking a 34-18 lead in the second quarter, however, they surrendered a 12-0 run to close the half and led by just four at the intermission.
For awhile it looked as though the 40-33 third-quarter margin in favor of Battlefield might be the closest Freedom would get the rest of the way; when junior forward Brandon Binkowski’s three-pointer put BHS up 50-37 with 1:15 to go in the frame, Battlefield’s ticket to Wednesday night’s regional semifinal - to play for a berth in the state tournament - was all but punched.
But even trailing 52-38 with eight minutes to go and their season on life support, first-year Freedom coach Michael Harris and his group kept their poise against all odds and a hostile crowd that could hardly have been blamed for feeling a certain level of comfort or confidence heading into the matchup.
“Definitely gets your blood pressure up,” Harris said. “We just tried to turn it into two four-minute games … I think we were down six with four minutes left, and they didn’t quit. I’m extremely proud of these guys.”
Riley, the Cardinal District’s Player of the Year who has averaged 29.5 points per game this season, went 7-8 from the free-throw line and scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter; Sisco led all scorers with 37 and had five three-pointers, including the climactic 22-footer from the top of the arc with 30 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.
“I’m extremely blessed, I came into a great situation [where] I inherited two of the best guards you could ever have,” Harris said. “More importantly, they’re great people. These guys are good people, and good things happen. God has put us in a unique situation to be successful and we’re appreciative of it.”
The first overtime, like the two that followed it, began with a quick layup for Battlefield. Sisco made two more free throws at the midway point for the only other scoring as the Eagles held the ball for the last minute in an attempt to get the last shot and only drew a tie-up which favored the Bobcats.
In the second, the two teams went back-and-forth on the interior, daring to draw contact while getting the basket to drop - then making the free throw - on four straight possessions.
First it was Riley for Freedom, then Hasan Hammad for the final three points of his Battlefield career, then Sisco, then Ryan Derderian for good measure to put BHS ahead 75-74 with 34 seconds left in double OT. After Riley made one of two free throws and his game-winner missed after Battlefield was called for five seconds on a later inbound, a third session of extra time was on the docket.
From there, Jordan Perkins’ three-pointer got a very friendly roll for just his second field goal of the night, and it was a big one to give Freedom an 80-79 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. That kickstarted the Eagles’ 10-5 closing run, the capstone to a final 20-minute stretch that saw them outscore Battlefield by a jarring 49-32 tally.
“Sisco and Tavarres, they might be the best backcourt I’ve ever had to face,” said ninth-year Battlefield coach Randall Bills. “The way they score at all three levels, we obviously knew it was going to be a tall task. It was a heck of a game going to triple overtime, and the ball bounces one way or another in those types of games then it’s a different outcome.”
Bills’ team may well have been his best yet in Haymarket, with seven of those nine seniors in the team’s 11-man rotation against Freedom. Understandably so, most of the team’s players emerged from the locker room late Tuesday visibly emotional and perhaps in a state of shock at what had transpired.
“[They’re] the most outstanding character group of guys that I’ve had,” Bills said of his departing seniors whose first season ended by a missed free throw in overtime with their second heavily disrupted by the pandemic. “They made it a mission when they were freshmen to change how things are at Battlefield. They took it upon themselves and helped [keep] the kids on the team accountable.
“This year, anybody can beat anybody on any night. We talked about it in there, you left it all out on the floor and they walk away from this obviously upset that it’s over, but the life lessons that they have taught me, my coaching staff, and the life lessons that we were able to pass onto them are priceless.”
Freedom will immediately switch gears to get ready for a regional semifinal at Forest Park on Wednesday with a scheduled 7 p.m. start time. The winner secures an automatic bid into the eight-team state tournament.
