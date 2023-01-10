Freedom High School capped off its 15-0, Class 6 state title season by claiming the top honors on the Virginia High School League's all-Class 6 state football team.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. was named the offensive player of the year and TJ Bush the defensive player of the year. Darryl Overton was the coach of the year.
The Eagles set a VHSL record, scoring 952 points in 2022 while holding opponents to 148 points, including six shutouts in the regular season. Freedom defeated James Madison 48-14 in the state final.
Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state teams.
For offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player.
On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each region).
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Quarterback: Tristan Evans, Freedom (Woodbridge), 11
Center: Walter Hughes, Freedom, (Woodbridge), 11
O. Lineman: Kenny Walz, Manchester, 11
O. Lineman: Brock Stukes, Oscar Smith, 12
O. Lineman: Cole Surber, Patriot, 12
O. Lineman: Adrian Crespin, Freedom (Woodbridge), 12
Running Back: Jeff Overton Jr, Freedom (Woodbridge), 10
Running Back: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, 12
Running Back: Isaiah Ragland, Centreville, 12
Receiver: Paul Billups Jr, Western Branch, 12
Receiver: JuJu Preston, Freedom (Woodbridge), 10
Receiver: Thomas McCoy, Centreville, 12
Tight End: Nolan Wilbricht, James Madison, 12
Kicker: Nathan Patterson, Centreville, 12
Kick Returner: Dominic Knicely, James Madison, 10
O. All-Purpose: Manny Baskerville, West Springfield, 12
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
D. Lineman: T.J. Bush, Freedom (Woodbridge), 12
D. Lineman: Jack Balderson, Fairfax, 12
D. Lineman: Elijah Hughes, Washington-Liberty, 12
Defensive End: Makai Byerson, Manchester, 11
Defensive End: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, 12
Linebacker: Alahza Lewis, Manchester, 11
Linebacker: Amare Campbell, Unity Reed, 12
Linebacker: Devin Reeves, Freedom (Woodbridge), 10
Linebacker: Jake Green, James Madison, 12
Def. Back: Paul Billups Jr, Western Branch, 12
Def. Back: Asaad Brown, Oscar Smith, 11
Def. Back: Kendall Bannister, Freedom (Woodbridge), 12
Def. Back: Miles Greer, South County, 12
Punter: Trevor Mostek, Freedom (South Riding), 11
Punt Returner: Miles Greer, South County, 12
D. All-Purpose: CJ Fraser, Western Branch, 12
Offensive player of the year: Jeff Overton Jr Freedom (Woodbridge)
Defensive player of the year: T.J. Bush Freedom (Woodbridge) 12
Coach of the Year: Darryl Overton Freedom (Woodbridge)
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Quarterback: Ethan Minter Thomas Dale 11
Center Devin Baugh Thomas Dale 11
O. Lineman Aiden Jones Thomas Dale 11
O. Lineman Alex Miller Fairfax 11
O. Lineman Wes Howenstein Centreville 12
O. Lineman Owen Cass James Madison 12
Running Back Shimique Blizzard Western Branch 12
Running Back Brandon Rose Thomas Dale 12
Running Back Liam Willson Herndon 12
Receiver Ty'ee Stephens Manchester 12
Receiver Cameron Hoskins South County 12
Receiver Aaron Fields West Springfield 12
Tight End Aaron Duncan Freedom (Woodbridge) 11
Kicker Jon Davis Manchester 12
Kick Returner Paul Billups Jr Western Branch 12
O. All-Purpose Brayden Boggs Battlefield 11
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Jahzari Priester Western Branch 12
D. Lineman Jewel Harris Freedom (Woodbridge) 11
D. Lineman Gent Veizi Centreville 12
Defensive End Joe Skule Centreville 12
Defensive End Eric Anderson Madison 12
Linebacker Brian Auston Western Branch 12
Linebacker Caleb Woodson Battlefield 12
Linebacker Drew Taylor Fairfax 11
Linebacker Donovan Mullins Centreville 12
Def. Back Kam Courtney Freedom (Woodbridge) 11
Def. Back Dylan Lyerly Fairfax 12
Def. Back Matt Colella Centreville 12
Def. Back Kevin Chadwick James Madison 12
Punter Ethan Minter Thomas Dale 11
Punt Returner JuJu Preston Freedom (Woodbridge) 10
D. All-Purpose Quentin Harrison Patriot 12
