Freedom-Woodbridge welcomes back baseball

After a long hiatus, Freedom varsity baseball is back and it is centered around a dedicated coach and an anxious group of budding players as shown here during the team's return game against Gar-Field on the road on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Freedom catcher Ezekiel Siwa Lao is about to make a throw down to third base on a steal attempt but a third call strike is called instead to end an inning during his team's road game against Gar-Field on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Gar-Field Assistant AD Craig Boling graciously welcomes Freedom baseball program's return to varsity action after a multiple-year hiatus prior to the team's road game against his Gar-Field Red Wolves held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Freedom coach Alex Trevino checks his phone for data along side a manager and player prior to his newly put together squad's season opener against Gar-Field played on the road on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Freedom starter John Galeano puts his program's first inning in the books with a resounding strikeout with the score tied with Gar-Field at 1-1 during the teams' early season matchup held Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
