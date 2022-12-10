Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for three touchdowns and junior quarterback Tristan Evans threw for three touchdown passes as Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Madison 48-14 Saturday at Old Dominion University to win the Class 6 state football title.
The Eagles finish the season 15-0 and are the first state football champion from Prince William County since Battlefield won the Group AAA Division 6 state title in 2010. Freedom is also the first local team to go undefeated since Osbourn went 14-0 in 2006 to win the Group AAA Division 6 state title.
The title capped off a remarkable season for the school, which opened in 2004. Freedom set a state record for most points scored in a single season, while Evans set a state single-season record for most touchdown passes.
On Saturday, Freedom scored on its first three possessions of the first half to take a 21-6 lead. Overton Jr. got things started on a 7-yard run followed by a 17-yard pass from Evans to Elijah Reid. James McKay converted both extra points as Freedom took a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Madison got within eight on quarterback MacPherson Lewis' one-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 9:02 left in the period. The extra-point attempt failed.
Freedom closed out the first-half scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Kam Courtney.
Overton added two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 63 and 1 yards.
Isaiah Harper returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Freedom up 41-14 with 7:17 left. The extra-point attempt was no good.
Evans then hit Reid with a 46-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring with 32 seconds remaining.
