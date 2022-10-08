Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book.
It's the highest total by a Virginia public high school since 1967 when West Side set the overall record with its 124-7 win over South Side Oct. 6.
Covington is second with its 117-0 win over Buena Vista set Oct. 11, 1924 followed by Lynchburg’s 116-0 win over Cluster Springs Oct. 27, 1913 and Petersburg’s 114-0 win over Hopewell Oct 6, 1916.
Manassas beat Culpeper 82-0 Nov. 21, 1913.
