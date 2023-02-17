FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Tavarres Riley, Freedom (Woodbridge), JR
Jayden Harris, Potomac, SR
Nate Ament, Colgan, SO
Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, SO
Shamar Sisco, Freedom (Woodbridge), JR
Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, JR
Skyler Smith, Colgan, SR
Winston Raford, Forest Park, SR
Player of the Year: Tavarres Riley Freedom (Woodbridge) JR
Coach of the Year: Mak Dogbatse Forest Park
SECOND TEAM
Dylan Simmons, Woodbridge, SR
Daunte Williams, Gar-Field, JR
Ethan Salvatierra, Forest Park, SO
Shaun Farmer, C. D. Hylton, JR
TJ Bethea, Potomac, JR
Roman Hendrix, Forest Park, JR
EJ Reid Freedom, (Woodbridge), JR
Peter Mitchell, Potomac, JR
