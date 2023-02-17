IN_Potomac_vs_Freedom_Boys_Basketball__S514767.jpg

Freedom's Tavarres Riley (1) drives the baseline with Potomac's Kaden Lewis (22) guarding. Photo by Doug Bear Stroud

 Doug Bear Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Tavarres Riley, Freedom (Woodbridge), JR

Jayden Harris, Potomac, SR

Nate Ament, Colgan, SO

Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, SO

Shamar Sisco, Freedom (Woodbridge), JR

Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, JR

Skyler Smith, Colgan, SR

Winston Raford, Forest Park, SR

Player of the Year: Tavarres Riley Freedom (Woodbridge) JR

Coach of the Year: Mak Dogbatse Forest Park

SECOND TEAM

Dylan Simmons, Woodbridge, SR

Daunte Williams, Gar-Field, JR

Ethan Salvatierra, Forest Park, SO

Shaun Farmer, C. D. Hylton, JR

TJ Bethea, Potomac, JR

Roman Hendrix, Forest Park, JR

EJ Reid Freedom, (Woodbridge), JR

Peter Mitchell, Potomac, JR

