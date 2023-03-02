IN_Freedom vs Forest Park Boys Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_DSC_7126.jpg
Cardinal District Player of the Year, Freedom's Tavarres Riley (1) is guarded by Forest Park's Jaiden McLendon Parker (1) in Wednesday night’s Class 6 Region B Boys regional semifinals game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, Junior,

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, Junior

Jayden Harris, Potomac, Senior

Jay Randall, Patriot, Senior, 

Nasir Coleman, Patriot, Senior

Hasan Hammad, Battlefield, Senior

Nate Ament, Colgan, Soph

Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, Soph

SECOND TEAM

Kaden Bates, Patriot, Senior

Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, Junior ,

Grant Polk, Gainesville, Junior

Winston Raford, Forest Park, Senior

Skyler Smith, Colgan, Senior, 

Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, Junior

Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, Senior

Isaiah Vick, Patriot, Junior

Player of the year: Tavarres Riley, Freedom-Woodbridge

Coach of the year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot

