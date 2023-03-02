FIRST TEAM
Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, Junior,
Tey Barbour, Osbourn, Junior
Jayden Harris, Potomac, Senior
Jay Randall, Patriot, Senior,
Nasir Coleman, Patriot, Senior
Hasan Hammad, Battlefield, Senior
Nate Ament, Colgan, Soph
Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, Soph
SECOND TEAM
Kaden Bates, Patriot, Senior
Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, Junior ,
Grant Polk, Gainesville, Junior
Winston Raford, Forest Park, Senior
Skyler Smith, Colgan, Senior,
Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, Junior
Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, Senior
Isaiah Vick, Patriot, Junior
Player of the year: Tavarres Riley, Freedom-Woodbridge
Coach of the year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.