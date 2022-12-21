Freedom-Woodbridge senior TJ Bush announced Wednesday his decision to sign with Liberty University for football.
Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for high school senior football players.
Bush made the announcement at Brittany's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Woodbridge.
The defensive lineman chose Liberty over Coastal Carolina. Bush committed to Coastal Carolina Feb. 2, but reconsidered his decision when Liberty announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach.
"When he went to Liberty, that provided a clearer picture for me," Bush said.
The opportunity to play for Chadwell at Liberty also allows Bush to play closer to home. Bush said he informed Liberty of his decision Saturday.
Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers. Bush was Coastal Carolina's first commitment for the class of 2023.
On the same day Liberty announced Chadwell’s hire, Coastal Carolina announced Tim Beck as its new head coach. The former N.C. State offensive coordinator reached out to Bush the day Beck took the job and let Bush know the program still wanted him.
Bush took an unofficial visit to Liberty Dec. 11, the day after his team won the Class 6 state championship and finished the season 15-0.
Bush said he wants to graduate early and enroll at Liberty in January.
