Jibreel Al-Amin zeroed in on the running back.
This was his first varsity action and the Freedom sophomore thought for sure he was in position to bring the runner down as the Eagles’ scrimmage against perennial power Highland Springs got underway.
But then, bam, it happened. Al-Amin fell flat on his back after an offensive lineman laid him out with a clean block.
Given the choice, Al-Amin prefers talking about anything else besides being the unfortunate recipient of what is otherwise known as a pancake block.
“I hate it when people bring it up, but it’s on film,” Al-Amin said. “I can’t say anything.”
The moment fit Al-Amin’s overall performance that day against a defending four-time state champion chock full of Division I prospects. Overmatched and overwhelmed, Al-Amin struggled the entire game trying to keep up.
And yet something good still came out of an otherwise dismal outing. Al-Amin learned from the experience.
“He was always coachable and we saw the potential,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton. “When he gets it, he will be a special player. What you saw as a 10th grader is what you see now.”
With the Highland Springs experience fresh in his mind, Al-Amin committed himself to become more football savvy. Instead of hesitating in reading a play, Al-Amin increased his awareness to the point that no one ever pancaked him again.
Al-Amin said he realized he’d made significant progress as a sophomore when Freedom played Battlefield later in the regular season. If a lineman pulled to lead a block, Al-Amin stayed focused on his surroundings. He remembers forcing a quarterback fumble in that game, a 47-0 Freedom win.
“I was good from there,” Al-Amin said.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Al-Amin has turned into a dominant force. Although listed as a linebacker, Al-Amin can line up on the edge or drop back into coverage. He can move from side to side and pop into the backfield on moment’s notice before the opponent’s line can thwart him.
It’s why Overton describes Al-Amin more as a rover. Al-Amin has disrupted a number of plays this season in totaling 89 tackles, 19 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four blocked punts in earning Cardinal District co-defensive player of the year honors. Al-Amin has drawn interest from colleges.
Overton said there is no strategy in Al-Amin blocking punts. “I want to make a play,” Al-Amin said. “Sometimes, they don’t want to block me.”
Al-Amin grew up playing basketball, football and soccer and running track. But he settled on football when he attended Rippon Middle School. He excelled in the sport and focused on defense. He preferring hitting rather than being hit.
He holds offers from Marshall and Rutgers. East Carolina and Virginia Tech among others have also shown interest.
“I want a place to call home,” Al-Amin said. “I’m being patient. The time will come.”
