Earlier in the week, Freedom coach Darryl Overton said he issued a challenge to the Eagles’ offensive linemen to step up their play if the Eagles were going to win at a critical juncture—the Region 6B semifinals.

Challenge accepted and mission accomplished.

According to Freedom quarterback Davis Bryson, the major beneficiary of the Eagles’ stellar offensive line play, the entire credit goes to the Eagles’ offensive line unit.

Bryson amassed 210 yards and four touchdowns rushing and 83 yards and one touchdown passing as host and second-seeded Freedom routed sixth-seeded Unity Reed, 56-7.

The Eagles will travel to top-seeded and undefeated Battlefield (12-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. for the regional final.

Bryson scored on runs of 6, 66, 62, and 51 yards and fired a 73-yard scoring pass to Kameron Courtney, all in the first half. A running clock was utilized late in the second quarter once Freedom took a 35-0 lead.

Overton said better offensive line play and getting off to a fast start Friday night were each points of emphasis so he was happy with the way things developed.

“When we played this team [Unity Reed] before,” Overton said. “We felt like we left a lot of points on the table. So we felt getting off to a fast start tonight was important,”

The Eagles had a 21-0 lead before eleven minutes had elapsed on the game clock. Two scoring runs by Bryson and an 8-yard run by Jeff Overton (who carried 14 times for 105 yards) doubled that total by halftime.

When asked how it felt to play such a key role in the Eagles’ victory, Bryson quickly deflected praise to the offensive line.

“I give a big shoutout to our offensive line. It was a big challenge for them, facing a good team. But I think now we are confident that if we have a good week at practice, we will play well in the regional final.,” Bryson said.

It was an exercise in frustration all game long for Unity Reed, which had the ball into Eagles’ territory three times in the first half but did not score.

In the second half, Jalen Morrison caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Unity Reed quarterback Blake Moore to prevent the shutout. But Freedom responded with two scoring runs of more than 50 yards and backup quarterback Tristan Evans accounted for the final touchdown with a 28-yard pass to Carleton Preston with 24 seconds left in the game.

Overton said the team is used to rising to the occasion in big games, but that is because of a conscious decision made by him, his coaches, and activities director Steve Bryson, father of Davis.

“Doing well in games like these comes down to preparation and it’s also a matter of building a culture that expects to still be practicing on Thanksgiving weekend,” Overton said. “We expect to be playing in the regional final every year and [it is happening again].”

UNITY REED (6-6) 0 0 7 0—7

FREEDOM (10-2) 21 21 7 7—56

Scoring Summary

First quarter

F—Bryson 6 run (Preston kick), 11:26

F—Bryson 66 run (Preston kick), 8:27

F—Courtney 73 pass from Bryson (Preston kick), 1:21

Second Quarter

F—Bryson 62 run (Preston kick), 6:37

F—Bryson 51 run (Preston kick) 4:50

F—Overton 8 run (Preston kick), 1:40

Third quarter

UR—Morrison 4 pass from Moore (Aloumouati kick), 2:20

FOURTH QUARTER

F—McKay 20 pass from Evans (Preston kick), 5:27

F—C. Preston 28 pass from Evans (J. Preston kick), 48

Individual statistics

Rushing—Unity Reed, Blakeney 8-18, Eller 3-13, Haney 1-2, Campbell 4-(minus 1); Freedom, Bryson 7-210, Overton 12-105, McKay 2-26, Reid 2-0.

Passing—Unity Reed—Moore 12-32-1-192; Freedom—Bryson 2-9-1-83, Evans 2-3-1-36,

Receiving—Unity Reed—Campbell 5-56, Morrison 4-30, Gibson 3-81, Scott 1-1; Freedom, Courtney 1-73, Crawford 1-8, McClafferty 1-1, Reid 1-1.