After leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Freedom scored 33 points in the second quarter of an eventual 54-0 victory over visiting Potomac Saturday.
Julian Edwards ran for 216 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Eagles (3-1). Ahmad Dunbar added 66 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Tristan Evans completed five of seven attempts for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow freshman EJ Reid was 3 of 4 for 48 yards.
Umari Hatcher caught both touchdown passes and finished the game with five receptions for 107 yards.
Defensively, Darryl Overton III led Freedom with nine tackles. Jaden Smith recorded seven tackles, Deshawn Davis six tackles and one forced fumble, Hatcher two interceptions and Aiden McAfferty one interception.
