Freedom High School senior wide receiver Umari Hatcher announced Friday his commitment to Syracuse University.
Hatcher chose the Orangemen over his other five finalists: East Carolina, Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Liberty. Hatcher also had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Penn State among others.
Syracuse offered Hatcher Feb. 27. Hatcher is the first Prince William County football player to commit to Syracuse since Gar-Field graduate Jamar Atkinson in 2004.
A first-team all-state selection as a junior, Hatcher finished the 2019 season with a Prince William County-best 56 receptions for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns in helping the Eagles go 11-1. As a sophomore, Hatcher caught 24 passes for 449 yards and eight touchdowns as Freedom advanced to the Class 6 state final.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Hatcher is rated the No. 19 player in Virginia for the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.