FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Potomac School 14, John Paul 2
Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7
Hylton 34, West Potomac 33
Mountain View 37, Patriot 6
Stonewall Jackson 41, Gar-Field 7
Freedom 47, Riverbend 0
Forest Park 27, Annandale 21
Potomac 21, Osbourn 13
Mt. Vernon 38, Colgan 7
Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0
North Stafford 55, Orange 20
Maret 43, Manassas Park 14
Tuscarora (0-1) at Potomac Falls (1-0), 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge (1-0) at Woodgrove (1-0), 7 p.m.
Dominion (0-1) at Briar Woods (0-0), 7 p.m.
Independence (0-1) at Freedom (0-1), 7 p.m.
Riverside (1-0) at Loudoun Valley (0-1), 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge (1-0) at James Madison (1-0), 7 p.m.
Loudoun County (1-0) at Millbrook (1-0), 7 p.m.
Broad Run (1-0) at Brooke Point (0-0), 7 p.m.
John Champe (1-0) at Westfield (1-0), 7 p.m.
Park View (0-0) at Falls Church (1-0), 7 p.m.
Heritage (0-1) at Kettle Run (0-0), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Quantico (0-1) at St. Michael the Arch Angel (1-0), 2 p.m.
