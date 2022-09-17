football generic.jpg
Abingdon 21, Richlands 0

Albemarle 56, Monticello 0

Alexandria City 35, Justice High School 0

Amelia County 35, Altavista 7

Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8

Bassett 42, William Byrd 21

Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0

Bayside 20, Landstown 0

Bishop O'Connell 16, John Carroll, Md. 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24, Greenbrier Christian 22

Brentsville 42, James Wood 0

Briar Woods 36, Forest Park 35

Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6

Brookville 49, Jefferson Forest 27

Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8

Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7

Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7

Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8

Centreville 81, Wakefield 7

Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

Churchland 35, Booker T. Washington 26

Collegiate-Richmond 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 19

Colonial Heights 36, Southampton 30, OT

Cosby 37, Clover Hill 6

Courtland 73, Riverbend 15

Douglas Freeman 35, Atlee 19

Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13

Edison 28, Annandale 13

Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0

Fork Union Prep 19, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7

Frank Cox 37, Ocean Lakes 13

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0

Freedom (South Riding) 47, Gainesville 13

Gate City 35, Marion 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Carroll County 32

Giles 16, Narrows 14

Glenvar 52, Hidden Valley 14

Grafton 47, Jamestown 3

Graham 17, Union 8

Green Run 57, First Colonial 7

Grundy 62, Castlewood 6

Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Hanover 41, Mills Godwin 24

Hayfield 38, George Marshall 35

Heritage-Lynchburg 12, E.C. Glass 0

Herndon 49, Osbourn Park 0

Highland Springs 34, Martinsburg, W.Va. 3

Honaker 55, Eastside 29

Hopewell 25, Henrico 12

Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7

J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16

James River-Buchanan 27, Covington 7

James River-Midlothian 37, Huguenot 12

James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24

John Champe 49, Colgan 29

John Handley 28, Skyline 14

Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0

Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0

Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0

King George 62, Westmoreland County 0

King William 10, Caroline 6

King's Fork High School 70, Great Bridge 20

Lafayette 35, York 21

Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8

Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0

Langley 48, Meridian High School 13

Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7

Lee High 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20

Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 6

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Culpeper 13

Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox 3

Loudoun County 27, Broad Run 6

Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 7

Louisa 62, Fluvanna 0

Luray 35, Page County 12

Madison County 23, William Monroe 7

Manchester 35, Powhatan 14

Martinsville 50, Dan River 27

Maury 66, Granby 0

Menchville 21, Hampton 20

Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7

Montcalm, W.Va. 12, Craig County 6

Mountain View 62, James Monroe 0

Norcom 34, Manor High School 0

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21

Osbourn 12, Potomac 7

Parry McCluer 44, Mountain View 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Deep Run 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7

Patriot 35, Gar-Field 21

Petersburg 62, John Marshall 6

Portsmouth Christian 30, Hargrave Military 21

Potomac Falls 28, Millbrook 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21

Radford 28, Galax 7

Randolph-Henry 47, Surry County 12

Rappahannock County 43, Kenston Forest 8

Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28, 2OT

Salem 55, Northside 14

Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0

Smithfield 40, Lakeland 20

Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7

Stafford 44, Spotsylvania 41

Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14

Stone Bridge 20, Colonial Forge 14

Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 0

Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3

Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6

Tazewell 39, John Battle 16

The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 14

Thomas Dale 63, Meadowbrook 6

Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Tuscarora 32, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Virginia High 38, Central - Wise 35, OT

W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13

Warhill 41, New Kent 20

Warren County 29, Fauquier 28, OT

Warwick 77, Denbigh 0

West Springfield 28, Washington-Liberty 21

Western Branch 47, Grassfield 0

Westfield 31, South County 20

Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20

Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14

Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14

Yorktown 49, Oakton 7

