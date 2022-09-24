Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 42, Dan River 26
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0
Bayside 53, First Colonial 14
Bethel 48, Denbigh 0
Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2
Brunswick 39, Surry County 0
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Central of Lunenburg 53, Randolph-Henry 14
Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19
Churchland 14, Norview 8
Clover Hill 21, Huguenot 20
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6
E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6
Essex 48, K&Q Central 8
Fairfax 67, Falls Church 0
Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14
Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14
Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14
Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 8
Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 19, Chatham 17
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Hanover 47, Armstrong 12
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22
Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21
Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Independence 54, Dominion 0
Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17
James Madison 28, Langley 3
James Monroe, W.Va. 41, Covington 22
James Robinson 48, Edison 19
John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22
Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7
Kempsville 41, Tallwood 6
Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6
Kettle Run 54, James Wood 28
King's Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7
Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21
Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14
Luray 50, Skyline 23
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
Manchester 14, James River-Midlothian 10
Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17
Matthews Weddington, N.C. 56, Mecklenburg County 0
Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14
Midlothian 28, Monacan 6
Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0
Norcom 40, Granby 0
North Cross 47, St. Annes-Belfield 6
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, John Battle 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0
Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0
Poquoson 10, New Kent 7
Radford 21, Christiansburg 20
Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
Salem 76, Blacksburg 0
Sherando 46, Millbrook 14
South County 61, Justice High School 6
South Lakes 51, McLean 14
Southampton 45, Amelia County 6
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10
Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 23
Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20
Varina 34, Mechanicsville High School 3
Warhill 42, Smithfield 0
Warren County 40, William Monroe 20
Warwick 43, Hampton 0
Washington, W.Va. 74, Park View-Sterling 20
Washington-Liberty 39, Wakefield 0
West Point 35, Northampton 6
West Potomac 35, Mount Vernon 28
West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Westfield 20, Yorktown 17
William Campbell 44, Altavista 8
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Windsor def. Franklin, forfeit
Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0
Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18
York 17, Grafton 10
