Abingdon 21, Lee High 20

Alexandria City 49, W.T. Woodson 14

Battlefield 17, Patriot 7

Booker T. Washington 38, Manor High School 7

Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6

Brookville 35, Rustburg 14

Buckingham County def. Cumberland, forfeit

Buffalo Gap 31, Fort Defiance 22

Central - Wise 41, Grundy 8

Central of Lunenburg 22, Amelia County 8

Centreville 35, Westfield 7

Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20

Charlottesville 27, Monticello 14

Chatham 35, Altavista 28

Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31

Churchland 37, Granby 0

Clarke County 34, Page County 16

Colonial Heights 34, Petersburg 32, OT

Cosby 22, Powhatan 16

Dan River 66, William Campbell 38

Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 6

Dinwiddie 63, Thomas Dale 23

Dominion 25, Park View-Sterling 22

Douglas Freeman 24, Glen Allen 21

E.C. Glass 26, Liberty Christian 14

Eastside 55, Castlewood 38

Fairfax 55, West Springfield 30

Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23

Forest Park 37, C.D. Hylton 19

Frank Cox 31, Kellam 6

Franklin County 49, Northside 16

Gainesville 33, Osbourn 32, OT

Galax 31, Grayson County 14

George Marshall 22, Herndon 21

Glenvar 49, Giles 14

Grafton 14, Poquoson 13

Graham 47, Marion 13

Green Run 42, Landstown 14

Gretna 33, Nelson County 14

Halifax County 28, Tunstall 6

Hanover 30, Atlee 22

Hargrave Military 57, St. Michael Catholic 0

Hayfield 21, Edison 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Amherst County 20

Hermitage 49, Deep Run 0

Hickory 33, Lakeland 7

Holston 34, Chilhowie 17

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

Hopewell 56, Prince George 8

Indian River 23, Grassfield 16

Isle of Wight Academy 21, Fishburne Military 12

J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6

James Madison 34, Chantilly 7

Jefferson Forest 49, Liberty-Bedford 12

John Champe 53, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Kecoughtan 49, Woodside 35

Kempsville 57, First Colonial 10

Kettle Run 47, Sherando 20

King George 40, Courtland 7

King's Fork High School 20, Nansemond River 14, OT

Lafayette 49, Warhill 7

Lake Taylor 61, J.R. Tucker 13

Langley 43, McLean 6

Lebanon 34, Rural Retreat 24

Lightridge 35, Rock Ridge 34

Lloyd Bird 21, Clover Hill 0

Lord Botetourt 41, Staunton River 14

Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Louisa 49, Goochland 21

Luray 49, Madison County 14

Manchester 38, Monacan 31

Martinsville 17, Bassett 10

Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21

Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 0

Maury 46, Norview 14

Mecklenburg County 41, Nottoway 12

Midlothian 30, James River 14

Mills Godwin 34, TJHS 7

Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12

Narrows 42, Bath County 35

New Kent 42, Smithfield 35

Norfolk Academy 56, Norfolk Christian School 20

Northampton 42, Arcadia 0

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Mechanicsville High School 21

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Northwood 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Salem 7

Potomac School 45, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 0

Prince Edward County 30, Randolph-Henry 14

Ridgeview 41, Gate City 0

Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13

Riverside 14, Potomac Falls 7

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Princess Anne 0

Skyline 28, Warren County 12

South County 33, Lake Braddock 24

South Lakes 55, Oakton 0

Spotswood 28, Harrisonburg 0

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24

St. Christopher's 14, Collegiate-Richmond 3

Stone Bridge 56, Independence 7

Strasburg 22, Woodstock Central 17

Sussex Central 50, Surry County 34

Tallwood 42, Ocean Lakes 27

Turner Ashby 35, Rockbridge County 14

Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12

Union 52, John Battle 14

Virginia High 52, Richlands 28

West Point 14, Nandua 0

William Fleming 14, William Byrd 7

Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 24

Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union Prep 7

Woodgrove 49, Loudoun Valley 21

York 48, Bruton 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Auburn, ccd.

