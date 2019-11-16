football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGION 6A

Landstown 35, Franklin County 27

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson 18

Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6

REGION 6C

Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14

Mount Vernon 41, Justice 13

South County 43, Falls Church 0

T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20

REGION 6D

James Madison 34, Centreville 0

South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT

Westfield 43, Wakefield 7

Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23

REGION 5A

Maury 41, Deep Creek 7

Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0

Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0

REGION 5B

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

REGION 5C

Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0

Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7

REGION 5D

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14

William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17

REGION 4A

Churchland 41, Menchville 8

King’s Fork 25, Warhill 8

Lake Taylor 49, Great Bridge 20

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

REGION 4C

Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14

Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17

REGION 4D

GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6

Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14

Salem 58, Amherst County 13

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 21

REGION 3A

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Phoebus 46, Tabb 7

York 55, Petersburg 40

REGION 3B

Brentsville 32, George Mason 21

Goochland 42, Independence 6

James Monroe 60, Central-Woodstock 28

Skyline 42, William Monroe 20

REGION 3C

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7

Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8 Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16

Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14

REGION 3D

Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21

Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7

Northside 48, Abingdon 28

REGION 2A

Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22

Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28

King William 60, Amelia County 12

TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12

REGION 2B

Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT

East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7

Strasburg 38, Luray 21

Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6

REGION 2C

Appomattox 64, Chatham 22

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 0

REGION 2D

Central - Wise 28, Richlands 16

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Union 20, Gate City 19

REGION 1A

Essex 45, Mathews 0

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

West Point 24, King & Queen Central 6

REGION 1B

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19

Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14

REGION 1C

Auburn 44, Covington 12

Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21

Narrows 34, Grayson County 7

REGION 1D

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14

saturDAY’S GAMES

REGION 4A

Warwick (6–4) at Hampton (7–3), noon

REGION 4C

Loudoun Valley (6–4) at Handley (8–2), 1 p.m.

REGION 3A

I.C. Norcom (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1), 1 p.m.

REGION 2D

Tazewell (7–3) at Graham (8–2), 1 p.m.

REGION 1D

Holston (6–4) at Eastside (5–5), 1:30 p.m

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.