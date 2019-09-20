Sept. 20th games
Stonewall Jackson 42, Brooke Point 7
Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30
Woodbridge 23, Battlefield 7
Colonial Forge 59, Hylton 7
Patriot 35, Forest Park 13
Gar-Field 16, Osbourn Park 0
Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13
Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15
