Sept. 20th games

Stonewall Jackson 42, Brooke Point 7

Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30

Woodbridge 23, Battlefield 7

Colonial Forge 59, Hylton 7

Patriot 35, Forest Park 13

Gar-Field 16, Osbourn Park 0

Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13

Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15

