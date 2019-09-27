FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Colgan 15, Potomac 13
Westfield 23, Stonewall Jackson 7
Patriot 42, Hylton 14
John Champe 40, Osbourn Park 0
Osbourn 27, Independence 17
Freedom 47, Battlefield 0
Woodbridge 31, Forest Park 30 2(OT)
Loudoun Valley 26, Brentsville 6
Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 0
Mountain View 31, Riverbend 6
