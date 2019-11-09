football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY, NOV. 8 GAMES

LOCAL SCORES

Brentsville 34, George Mason 21

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

Patriot 35, Battlefield 0

Forest Park 27, Hylton 14

Freedom 84, Colgan 0

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14

Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14

North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22

STATE SCORES

Amelia 54, Randolph-Henry 12

Amherst 56, Liberty-Bedford 32

Atlee 55, Hanover 13

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24

Buckingham 29, Nottoway 14

Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6

Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0

Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14

Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0

E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18

Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23

Essex 48, Rappahannock 0

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0

Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10

GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0

Galax 57, Grayson County 0

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14

Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21

Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit

Grassfield 26, King’s Fork 24

Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6

Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21

Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14

Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28

Indian River 58, Lakeland 7

James Madison 26, Centreville 10

James Robinson 44, West Springfield 30

Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32

John Champe 63, Freedom (South Riding) 20

John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0

Justice 30, Falls Church 10

Kellam 38, Kempsville 21

King William 49, K&Q Central 7

Lafayette 42, Warhill 0

Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56

Landstown 21, Green Run 7

Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12

Lloyd Bird 14, James River 7

Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 6

Luray 35, Strasburg 28

Manchester 51, Cosby 7

Maury 56, Granby 7

McLean 14, Langley 7

Middlesex 38, Mathews 7

Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6

Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0

Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35

New Kent 28, Smithfield 0

Norcom 24, B.T. Washington 6

Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10

Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Lee-Davis 0

Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20

Poquoson 48, Grafton 13

Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20

Prince Edward 50, Cumberland 0

Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7

Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14

Radford 24, Carroll County 0

Richlands 59, Virginia High 21

Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14

Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28

Salem 12, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3

Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7

Skyline 39, Warren County 8

South Lakes 54, Herndon 6

Southampton 16, Franklin 14

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7

Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19

Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44

Union 54, John Battle 7

W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0

West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21

Western Branch 14, Hickory 12

Westfield 47, Chantilly 34

William Campbell 46, Altavista 35

William Monroe 31, Woodstock Central 17

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21

York 43, Bruton 12

Yorktown 17, Washington-Liberty 10

SATURDAY, NOV. 9 GAME

Potomac (1-8) at Stonewall Jackson (7-2), 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.