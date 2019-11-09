FRIDAY, NOV. 8 GAMES
LOCAL SCORES
Brentsville 34, George Mason 21
Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14
Patriot 35, Battlefield 0
Forest Park 27, Hylton 14
Freedom 84, Colgan 0
Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14
Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14
North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0
Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21
Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22
STATE SCORES
Amelia 54, Randolph-Henry 12
Amherst 56, Liberty-Bedford 32
Atlee 55, Hanover 13
Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24
Buckingham 29, Nottoway 14
Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6
Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0
Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14
Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0
E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18
Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23
Essex 48, Rappahannock 0
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0
Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10
GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0
Galax 57, Grayson County 0
George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14
Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21
Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit
Grassfield 26, King’s Fork 24
Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6
Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0
Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21
Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14
Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28
Indian River 58, Lakeland 7
James Madison 26, Centreville 10
James Robinson 44, West Springfield 30
Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32
John Champe 63, Freedom (South Riding) 20
John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0
Justice 30, Falls Church 10
Kellam 38, Kempsville 21
King William 49, K&Q Central 7
Lafayette 42, Warhill 0
Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56
Landstown 21, Green Run 7
Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12
Lloyd Bird 14, James River 7
Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
Luray 35, Strasburg 28
Manchester 51, Cosby 7
Maury 56, Granby 7
McLean 14, Langley 7
Middlesex 38, Mathews 7
Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6
Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0
Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35
New Kent 28, Smithfield 0
Norcom 24, B.T. Washington 6
Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10
Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Lee-Davis 0
Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20
Poquoson 48, Grafton 13
Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20
Prince Edward 50, Cumberland 0
Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7
Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14
Radford 24, Carroll County 0
Richlands 59, Virginia High 21
Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14
Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28
Salem 12, Pulaski County 6
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3
Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7
Skyline 39, Warren County 8
South Lakes 54, Herndon 6
Southampton 16, Franklin 14
Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7
Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19
Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44
Union 54, John Battle 7
W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0
West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21
Western Branch 14, Hickory 12
Westfield 47, Chantilly 34
William Campbell 46, Altavista 35
William Monroe 31, Woodstock Central 17
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35
Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21
York 43, Bruton 12
Yorktown 17, Washington-Liberty 10
SATURDAY, NOV. 9 GAME
Potomac (1-8) at Stonewall Jackson (7-2), 2 p.m.
