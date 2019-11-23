football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY’S GAMES

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16

Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21

Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42

REGION 6C

Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT

South County 34, T.C. Williams 0

REGION 6D

Westfield 42, South Lakes 0

Yorktown 25, James Madison 10

REGION 5A

Maury 64, Nansemond River 8

Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19

REGION 5B

Manchester 36, Deep Run 18

Varina 27, Highland Springs 21

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6

Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21

REGION 5D

Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0

REGION 4A

Churchland 27, King’s Fork 8

Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15

REGION 4C

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22

REGION 4D

E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10

Salem 48, GW-Danville 21

REGION 3A

Phoebus 41, York 18

REGION 3B

Goochland 56, Skyline 22

James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7

REGION 3C

Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13

Northside 27, Magna Vista 6

REGION 2A

King William 46, Poquoson 20

TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18

REGION 2B

East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17

Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14

REGION 2C

Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0

Gretna 48, Radford 20

REGION 2D

Central - Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Graham 48, Union 7

REGION 1A

Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2

Rappahannock 32, West Point 14

REGION 1B

Riverheads 59, Franklin 6

Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28

REGION 1C

Galax 56, Auburn 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28

REGION 1D

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6

