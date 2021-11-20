VHSL Region Semifinals
CLASS 6
Region 6A
Oscar Smith 50, James River-Midlothian 0
Manchester 12, Western Branch 7
Region 6B
Battlefield 48, Osbourn 13
Freedom-Prince William 56, Unity Reed 7
Region 6C
South County 34, James Robinson 28
West Potomac 31, Lake Braddock 24
Region 6D
James Madison 48, South Lakes 0
Centreville 28, Westfield 14
CLASS 5
Region 5A
Green Run 27, Indian River 7
Kempsville 15, Salem-Virginia Beach 6
Region 5B
Maury 42, Menchville 17
Woodside 40, Nansemond River 22
Region 5C
Highland Springs 36, Douglas Freeman 0
Hermitage 24, Midlothian 14
Region 5D
Stone Bridge 58, Riverbend 3
Mountain View 42, Patrick Henry 12
CLASS 4
Region 4A
King’s Fork 34, Deep Creek 7
Warhill 13, Hampton 6
Region 4B
PH-Ashland 35, Dinwiddie 20
Varina 28, King George 10
Region 4C
Broad Run 24, Loudoun County 19
Tuscarora 26, Heritage-Leesburg 25
Region 4D
Salem 55, Louisa County 7
George Washington 40, Western Albemarle 8
CLASS 3
Region 3A
No. 5 Hopewell (6-3) at No. 1 Phoebus (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
York 42, Booker T. Washington 32
Region 3B
Meridian 40, Goochland 21
Brentsville 48, James Monroe 28
Region 3C
Liberty Christian 48, Broadway 0
Brookville 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 21
Region 3D
Lord Botetourt 28, Christiansburg 27
Abingdon 42, Bassett 34
CLASS 2
Region 2A
Nottoway 34, Amelia County 7
King William 64, Poquoson 30
Region 2B
Central-Woodstock 29, Strasburg 8
Stuarts Draft 33, Clarke County 33
Region 2C
Glenvar 38, Martinsville 0
Appomattox County 56, Radford 28
Region 2D
Ridgeview 26, Central-Wise 20
Union (7-4) at Graham (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1
Region 1A
Essex 49, West Point 28
King & Queen 58, Northumberland 12
Region 1B
Riverheads def. William Campbell, forfeit
Buffalo Gap 44, Central-Lunenburg 20
Region 1C
Galax 35, George Wythe 17
Parry McCluer 14, Giles 8
Region 1D
Holston 42, Grundy 8
No. 3 PH-Glade Spring (8-3) at No. 2 Twin Springs (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
