VHSL Region Semifinals

CLASS 6

Region 6A

Oscar Smith 50, James River-Midlothian 0

Manchester 12, Western Branch 7

Region 6B

Battlefield 48, Osbourn 13

Freedom-Prince William 56, Unity Reed 7

Region 6C

South County 34, James Robinson 28

West Potomac 31, Lake Braddock 24

Region 6D

James Madison 48, South Lakes 0

Centreville 28, Westfield 14

CLASS 5

Region 5A

Green Run 27, Indian River 7

Kempsville 15, Salem-Virginia Beach 6

Region 5B

Maury 42, Menchville 17

Woodside 40, Nansemond River 22

Region 5C

Highland Springs 36, Douglas Freeman 0

Hermitage 24, Midlothian 14

Region 5D

Stone Bridge 58, Riverbend 3

Mountain View 42, Patrick Henry 12

CLASS 4

Region 4A

King’s Fork 34, Deep Creek 7

Warhill 13, Hampton 6

Region 4B

PH-Ashland 35, Dinwiddie 20

Varina 28, King George 10

Region 4C

Broad Run 24, Loudoun County 19

Tuscarora 26, Heritage-Leesburg 25

Region 4D

Salem 55, Louisa County 7

George Washington 40, Western Albemarle 8

CLASS 3

Region 3A

No. 5 Hopewell (6-3) at No. 1 Phoebus (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

York 42, Booker T. Washington 32

Region 3B

Meridian 40, Goochland 21

Brentsville 48, James Monroe 28

Region 3C

Liberty Christian 48, Broadway 0

Brookville 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 21

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt 28, Christiansburg 27

Abingdon 42, Bassett 34

CLASS 2

Region 2A

Nottoway 34, Amelia County 7

King William 64, Poquoson 30

Region 2B

Central-Woodstock 29, Strasburg 8

Stuarts Draft 33, Clarke County 33

Region 2C

Glenvar 38, Martinsville 0

Appomattox County 56, Radford 28

Region 2D

Ridgeview 26, Central-Wise 20

Union (7-4) at Graham (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1

Region 1A

Essex 49, West Point 28

King & Queen 58, Northumberland 12

Region 1B

Riverheads def. William Campbell, forfeit

Buffalo Gap 44, Central-Lunenburg 20

Region 1C

Galax 35, George Wythe 17

Parry McCluer 14, Giles 8

Region 1D

Holston 42, Grundy 8

No. 3 PH-Glade Spring (8-3) at No. 2 Twin Springs (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

