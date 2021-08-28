football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7

Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0

Alleghany County, N.C. 10, Grayson County 7

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 21

Bassett 42, Franklin County 25

Bland County 8, Craig County 6

Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6

Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15

Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 8

Bruton 32, Northampton 28

Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7

Central-Wise 49, Eastside 0

Central of Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13

Centreville 35, Herndon 7

Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0

Chilhowie 27, Marion 22

Clarke County 34, Warren County 6

Covington 22, Bath County 0

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 14

Douglas Freeman 17, Prince George 14

E.C. Glass 41, Lord Botetourt 30

Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6

Essex 33, Sussex Central 16

Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Freedom (South Riding) 29, Loudoun Valley 26

Freedom-Woodbridge 70, Brooke Point 26

Giles 28, Blacksburg 21

Glenvar 28, Galax 14

Goochland 13, King William 6

Green Run 56, Tallwood 7

Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9

Halifax County 42, Person, N.C. 8

Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Kettle Run 25

Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18

Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12

Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0

Honaker 37, Lebanon 18

Indian River 26, Hickory 0

J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0

James Robinson 54, South Lakes 14

James Wood 34, Sherando 20

Jefferson, W.Va. 55, Millbrook 23

John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0

Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14

Kellam 8, First Colonial 6, OT

Kenston Forest 51, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 14

King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6

Lake Braddock 23, Hayfield 0

Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14

Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8

Louisa 30, Huguenot 0

Luray 62, Mountain View-Quicksburg 0

Manor 46, Lakeland 43

Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21

Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17

Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13

Narrows 26, Auburn 0

North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6

Norview 14, Grassfield 0

Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12

Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0

Orange County 42, Courtland 35

Osbourn 56, Manassas Park 0

Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3

Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 6

Portsmouth Christian 49, Arcadia 0

Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0

Pulaski County 20, Northside 17

Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6

Rappahannock 41, Nandua 6

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14

Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 0

St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0

Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16

Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0

Strasburg 14, Skyline 8

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7, Armstrong 0

Thomas Dale 32, Cosby 0

Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14

Western Branch 20, Churchland 14

Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24

Woodstock Central 49, Page County 15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.