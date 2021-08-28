Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0
Alleghany County, N.C. 10, Grayson County 7
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 21
Bassett 42, Franklin County 25
Bland County 8, Craig County 6
Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6
Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6
Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15
Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 8
Bruton 32, Northampton 28
Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7
Central-Wise 49, Eastside 0
Central of Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13
Centreville 35, Herndon 7
Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0
Chilhowie 27, Marion 22
Clarke County 34, Warren County 6
Covington 22, Bath County 0
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 14
Douglas Freeman 17, Prince George 14
E.C. Glass 41, Lord Botetourt 30
Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6
Essex 33, Sussex Central 16
Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Freedom (South Riding) 29, Loudoun Valley 26
Freedom-Woodbridge 70, Brooke Point 26
Giles 28, Blacksburg 21
Glenvar 28, Galax 14
Goochland 13, King William 6
Green Run 56, Tallwood 7
Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9
Halifax County 42, Person, N.C. 8
Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Kettle Run 25
Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18
Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
Honaker 37, Lebanon 18
Indian River 26, Hickory 0
J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0
James Robinson 54, South Lakes 14
James Wood 34, Sherando 20
Jefferson, W.Va. 55, Millbrook 23
John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0
Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14
Kellam 8, First Colonial 6, OT
Kenston Forest 51, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 14
King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6
Lake Braddock 23, Hayfield 0
Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14
Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8
Louisa 30, Huguenot 0
Luray 62, Mountain View-Quicksburg 0
Manor 46, Lakeland 43
Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21
Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17
Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13
Narrows 26, Auburn 0
North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6
Norview 14, Grassfield 0
Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12
Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0
Orange County 42, Courtland 35
Osbourn 56, Manassas Park 0
Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3
Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 6
Portsmouth Christian 49, Arcadia 0
Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0
Pulaski County 20, Northside 17
Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6
Rappahannock 41, Nandua 6
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14
Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 0
St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0
Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16
Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0
Strasburg 14, Skyline 8
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7, Armstrong 0
Thomas Dale 32, Cosby 0
Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14
Western Branch 20, Churchland 14
Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24
Woodstock Central 49, Page County 15
