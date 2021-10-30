Abingdon 23, Union 0
Albemarle 23, Louisa 7
Altavista 36, Nelson County 6
Amelia County 58, Prince Edward County 8
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Bassett 61, Halifax County 14
Blue Ridge School 32, Roanoke Catholic 6
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3
Central - Wise 28, Gate City 0
Centreville 42, Oakton 20
Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 14
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27
Cosby 18, George Wythe-Richmond 12
David Crockett, Tenn. 14, Richlands 7
Deep Creek 20, Indian River 17, OT
Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0
Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16
E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7
Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22
Forest Park 61, Colgan 14
GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10
Galax 27, West Stokes, N.C. 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6
Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 7
Glenvar 23, Radford 21
Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21
Greensville County 58, Franklin 20
Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7
Hanover 13, Henrico 12
Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Hayfield 47, Mount Vernon 35
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 7
Hickory 22, Great Bridge 18
Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7
Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14
Honaker 34, Northwood 15
Hurley 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 22
Isle of Wight Academy 47, Fuqua School 2
J.R. Tucker 22, Mills Godwin 21
James Madison 34, South Lakes 6
James River-Buchanan 16, Carroll County 13
James Wood 56, Millbrook 7
Justice High School 51, Annandale 20
K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0
Kempsville 57, First Colonial 17
Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16
King William 38, West Point 0
Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15
Lake Braddock 55, W.T. Woodson 7
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6
Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6
Langley 33, Herndon 21
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28
Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0
McLean 30, Washington-Lee 16
Mechanicsville High School 62, Armstrong 7
Monacan 42, Clover Hill 6
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0
Narrows 38, Craig County 6
Norfolk Christian School 17, Christchurch 13
Northside 27, William Byrd 0
Norview 34, Norcom 12
Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0
Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20
Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Varina 21
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13
Patriot 51, John Champe 25
Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit
Potomac 8, Woodbridge 0
Powhatan 42, Midlothian 7
Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14
Sherando 13, Fauquier 12
South County 34, Alexandria City 10
Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39
Tabb 40, Bruton 7
Tallwood 13, Kellam 12
Tazewell 34, Fort Chiswell 28, 5OT
Tunstall 41, Gretna 22
Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12
Wakefield 14, George Marshall 10
Warwick 26, Menchville 6
West Springfield 59, West Potomac 56
Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6
Westfield 14, Chantilly 13
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
York 26, Warhill 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Charles City County High School vs. Mathews, ccd.
Mountain View High School vs. Warren County, ccd.
Windsor vs. Southampton, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.