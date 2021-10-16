football generic

Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14

Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12

Amherst County 36, Rustburg 13

Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Blue Ridge School 18

Battlefield 38, Unity Reed 0

Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Richmond Christian 6

Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0

Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18

Brookville 38, Liberty-Bedford 0

Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 20

C.D. Hylton 35, Colgan 21

Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12

Central - Wise 31, Union 7

Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 20

Churchland 56, Lake Taylor 36

Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0

Covington 33, Narrows 26

Dan River 18, Gretna 12

Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6

E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7

East Rockingham 37, Luray 20

Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6

Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 0

Freedom-South Riding 13, Osbourn Park 6

Freedom-Woodbridge 55, Woodbridge 0

Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

Forest Park 35, Gar-Field 14

Fort Defiance 84, R.E. Lee-Staunton 28

Frank Cox 27, Princess Anne 3

Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23

Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6

Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Giles 21, Grayson County 20

Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0

Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8

Goochland 55, Monticello 3

Graham 56, Virginia High 23

Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 27

Green Run 35, Bayside 0

Greenbrier Christian 50, Kenston Forest 32

Greensville County 14, Southampton 12

Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36

Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34

Hayfield 52, Annandale 0

Henrico 30, Mechanicsville High School 15

Heritage (Leesburg) 56, Dominion 14

Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 20

Highland Springs 32, Hanover 6

Independence 29, Briar Woods 6

Indian River 40, Lakeland 26

Isle of Wight Academy 34, Norfolk Christian School 24

James Madison 21, Centreville 17

James Monroe 38, Culpeper 7

James Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 31

James Wood 42, Liberty-Bealeton 24

Justice High School 28, Falls Church 14

Kellam 21, Landstown 8

Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16

King George 37, Chancellor 0

King William 61, Lafayette 42

Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Lloyd Bird 21, Cosby 18

Lord Botetourt 42, William Fleming 7

Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7

Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6

Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0

Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14

Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 29

Matoaca 56, Prince George 6

Menchville 41, Gloucester 3

Meridian High School 14, Clarke County 7

Midlothian 42, Manchester 35

Mills Godwin 37, Deep Run 0

Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 20

Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37

New Kent 48, Grafton 20

Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18

North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7

North Stafford 47, Stafford 7

Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8

Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 49, King's Fork High School 7

Park View-Sterling 42, Parkside, D.C. 0

Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35, Cave Spring 0

Patriot 36, Osbourn 0

Phoebus 42, Kecoughtan 15

Portsmouth Christian 61, Northampton 51

Powhatan 21, Clover Hill 20

Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 49, Marion 14

Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0

Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Ocean Lakes 10

South County 41, West Springfield 3

South Lakes 36, Chantilly 21

Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16

St. Frances Academy, Md. 63, Life Christian 7

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 37, Paul VI Catholic High School 20

Strasburg 27, Madison County 7

Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Surry County 56, Windsor 6

TJ-Alexandria 31, Paul Public, D.C. 6

Tabb 21, Smithfield 0

Tallwood 42, First Colonial 14

Thomas Dale 39, Hopewell 21

Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20

Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0

Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33

Varina 45, Atlee 7

Wakefield 24, Langley 13

Warren County 46, Manassas Park 7

Warwick 18, Heritage-Newport News 0

West Potomac 22, Alexandria City 21

Western Branch 56, Hickory 13

Westfield 42, Oakton 15

William Campbell 36, Chatham 24

Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14

Woodstock Central 35, Skyline 7

Yorktown 42, George Marshall 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Franklin vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Jamestown vs. York, ppd.

Mountain View High School vs. Page County, ccd.

Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

