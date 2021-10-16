Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14
Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12
Amherst County 36, Rustburg 13
Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Blue Ridge School 18
Battlefield 38, Unity Reed 0
Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Richmond Christian 6
Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0
Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
Brookville 38, Liberty-Bedford 0
Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 20
C.D. Hylton 35, Colgan 21
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12
Central - Wise 31, Union 7
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 20
Churchland 56, Lake Taylor 36
Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0
Covington 33, Narrows 26
Dan River 18, Gretna 12
Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6
E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7
East Rockingham 37, Luray 20
Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6
Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 0
Freedom-South Riding 13, Osbourn Park 6
Freedom-Woodbridge 55, Woodbridge 0
Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0
Forest Park 35, Gar-Field 14
Fort Defiance 84, R.E. Lee-Staunton 28
Frank Cox 27, Princess Anne 3
Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Giles 21, Grayson County 20
Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0
Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8
Goochland 55, Monticello 3
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 27
Green Run 35, Bayside 0
Greenbrier Christian 50, Kenston Forest 32
Greensville County 14, Southampton 12
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34
Hayfield 52, Annandale 0
Henrico 30, Mechanicsville High School 15
Heritage (Leesburg) 56, Dominion 14
Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 20
Highland Springs 32, Hanover 6
Independence 29, Briar Woods 6
Indian River 40, Lakeland 26
Isle of Wight Academy 34, Norfolk Christian School 24
James Madison 21, Centreville 17
James Monroe 38, Culpeper 7
James Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 31
James Wood 42, Liberty-Bealeton 24
Justice High School 28, Falls Church 14
Kellam 21, Landstown 8
Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16
King George 37, Chancellor 0
King William 61, Lafayette 42
Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Lloyd Bird 21, Cosby 18
Lord Botetourt 42, William Fleming 7
Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7
Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6
Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0
Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14
Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 29
Matoaca 56, Prince George 6
Menchville 41, Gloucester 3
Meridian High School 14, Clarke County 7
Midlothian 42, Manchester 35
Mills Godwin 37, Deep Run 0
Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 20
Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37
New Kent 48, Grafton 20
Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18
North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7
North Stafford 47, Stafford 7
Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8
Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 49, King's Fork High School 7
Park View-Sterling 42, Parkside, D.C. 0
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35, Cave Spring 0
Patriot 36, Osbourn 0
Phoebus 42, Kecoughtan 15
Portsmouth Christian 61, Northampton 51
Powhatan 21, Clover Hill 20
Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Salem-Va. Beach 14, Ocean Lakes 10
South County 41, West Springfield 3
South Lakes 36, Chantilly 21
Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16
St. Frances Academy, Md. 63, Life Christian 7
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 37, Paul VI Catholic High School 20
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14
Surry County 56, Windsor 6
TJ-Alexandria 31, Paul Public, D.C. 6
Tabb 21, Smithfield 0
Tallwood 42, First Colonial 14
Thomas Dale 39, Hopewell 21
Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20
Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33
Varina 45, Atlee 7
Wakefield 24, Langley 13
Warren County 46, Manassas Park 7
Warwick 18, Heritage-Newport News 0
West Potomac 22, Alexandria City 21
Western Branch 56, Hickory 13
Westfield 42, Oakton 15
William Campbell 36, Chatham 24
Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14
Woodstock Central 35, Skyline 7
Yorktown 42, George Marshall 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Franklin vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Jamestown vs. York, ppd.
Mountain View High School vs. Page County, ccd.
Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.
