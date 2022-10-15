Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34
Bayside 70, Kellam 25
Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14
Briar Woods 21, Independence 12
Chatham 42, William Campbell 34
Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0
Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12
Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8
Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6
Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12
Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0
Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9
Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7
Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23
Freedom-South Riding 15, Osbourn Park 0
Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6
Gate City 35, Lee High 21
George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7
Goochland 42, Monticello 14
Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0
Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26
Hayfield 45, Annandale 14
James Madison 21, Centreville 18
John Champe 49, Gainesville 14
Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Lafayette 35, King William 0
Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27
Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7
Mechanicsville High School 12, Henrico 7
Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 52, King's Fork High School 21
Patriot 35, Osbourn 14
Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0
Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0
Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7
Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0
Staunton River 34, Northside 0
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12
Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6
Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Western Branch 56, Hickory 3
Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14
Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7
York 58, Jamestown 0
