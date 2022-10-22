football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Annandale 28, Falls Church 27

Appomattox 35, Chatham 19

Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14

Bassett 50, GW-Danville 43, OT

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 47, Ocean Lakes 2

Blue Ridge School 53, St. Annes-Belfield 25

Booker T. Washington 46, Granby 0

Brentsville 28, Riverside 14

Briar Woods 21, Potomac Falls 6

Brookville 28, Amherst County 14

Buckingham County 28, Amelia County 12

Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17

Bullis, Md. 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Central Virginia Disciples 34, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29

Centreville 46, South Lakes 6

Chantilly 29, Oakton 7

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 30, Life Christian 16

Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7

Courtland 26, Culpeper 8

Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0

Dan River 50, Nelson County 13

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17

Edison 35, Mount Vernon 0

Essex 68, Lancaster 18

Fairfax 29, Lake Braddock 14

Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28

Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0

Gar-Field 32, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

Giles 42, James River-Buchanan 14

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Greensville County 40, Windsor 0

Gretna 41, Altavista 19

Grundy 42, Hurley 18

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20

Hayfield 49, John R. Lewis 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 31, Broad Run 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Jefferson Forest 0

Heritage-Newport News 21, Hampton 16

Herndon 49, McLean 7

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Honaker 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49

Indian River 40, Great Bridge 0

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

James Madison 21, Westfield 16

James Robinson 70, W.T. Woodson 7

James Wood 28, Fauquier 21

John Champe 34, Osbourn 32

K&Q Central def. Charles City County High School, forfeit

Kellam 14, Landstown 9

King George 23, Eastern View 13

King's Fork High School 54, Hickory 20

Lafayette 28, Jamestown 0

Lake Taylor 53, Manor High School 0

Langley 35, George Marshall 20

Lee High 35, Central - Wise 30

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 0

Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 7

Loudoun County 27, Independence 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Lightridge 34

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20

Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7

Nandua 23, Arcadia 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Norfolk Christian School 0

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Northampton 48, Snow Hill, Md. 37

Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6

Orange County 34, Monticello 7

Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 3

Page County 64, Mountain View 26

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37, Christiansburg 14

Patriot 63, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Bishop Ireton 0

Phoebus 41, Woodside 7

Poquoson 48, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian def. Fuqua School, forfeit

Radford 28, Floyd County 27

Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland County 22

Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13

Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14

Rock Ridge 28, St. John Paul the Great 20

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

Salem 42, Cave Spring 7

South County 34, West Potomac 14

Southampton Academy 36, Kenston Forest 34

Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0

Spotsylvania 44, James Monroe 25

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 28

Strasburg 26, Luray 23

Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20

Sussex Central 32, Franklin 0

Tallwood 37, Princess Anne 16

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

The Covenant School 61, Rappahannock County 6

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8

Unity Reed 48, Gainesville 21

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Warren County 42, William Monroe 21

Warwick 48, Gloucester 0

Washington-Liberty 45, Justice High School 0

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 21

Western Branch 45, Deep Creek 20

William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26

Woodbridge 27, Colgan 21

York 36, Smithfield 14

Yorktown 38, Wakefield 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.